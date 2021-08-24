Enterprise JV falls in home opener; freshmen team wins in Ozark

In a preview of a critical 7A Region 2 varsity clash coming up on Sept. 17, the Enterprise High School jayvees hosted Central High Phenix City’s Red Devils in Wildcat Stadium Monday afternoon.

In a defensive struggle, Central’s massive offensive line paved the way for the Red Devils to claim a 12-6 win in the season-opener for both teams.

Monday’s game provided the opportunity for both teams to see what lies ahead the next few years in the varsity series that saw Enterprise’s last win come in 2015.

In Monday’s game, Central’s offensive linemen averaged well over 300 pounds apiece but never manhandled outsized EHS defenders, but the Wildcats were stung by two big offensive plays and one by Central’s defense that decided the outcome in late afternoon heat.

A 41-yard reception that set up Central’s first score, a long scoring run and a pass interception brought on the EHS downfall.

After a scoreless first quarter, Central opened scoring, after the 41-yard completion, with an 11-yard touchdown pass completion on the second play of the second period.

The two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving the score 6-0 at intermission.