Enterprise JV sweeps Wolves in volleyball

The Enterprise junior varsity volleyball team swept Dothan 25-12, 25-15 in a match earlier this week.

Emma Warren and Aziya Purcell led the Cats with five digs each. Sky Stracener added four digs. Jayden Williams had four aces and Makenna Kennedy added three.

In the freshman games, Enterprise defeated Coppinville 25-16, 25-12 and lost to Dauphin 21-25, 12-25.

Ella Little had four aces for the freshmen; Zoey Michal added three aces. Annalynn Hanson had four kills and Kaelynn Green added three. Karis Snell had 21 digs and Ava Frizzell added eight.