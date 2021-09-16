 Skip to main content
Enterprise martial arts students come out on top
Enterprise martial arts students come out on top

091621-ent-karate-p1

Pictured back row from left are Eldrige Conley, Command Sergeant Major Retired and senior grandmaster in Keichu-Do Karate, Jace Himes and Xavier Cruz. Bottom row from left are Sebastian Segar, Morgan Brooke Bishop and Hector Cruz. All five competitors in last Saturday’s tournament won a first place trophy in at least one category.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Five students from Conley’s Keichu-Do Academy competed at the 33rd Annual Sunshine Classic Open Karate Tournament in Panama City Beach, Fla. on Sept. 11, and all five students won a first place trophy.

The winnings started off in the junior black belt division with Jace Himes placing first in weapons, second in forms and first in fighting. Because of his first place win in weapons, he had the opportunity to compete for the junior black belt grand championship, which he also won.

Xavier Cruz placed first in forms and fighting in the adult green belt division ages 18-34, and Hector Cruz placed first in forms and third in fighting in the orange and green belt division for ages 11 and 12.

In the beginner’s division for ages 11 and 12, Morgan Brooke Bishop placed first in both forms and fighting, and 6-year-old Sebastian Steger placed first in forms and third in fighting in the 6 and under division.

This was the third tournament for the Keichu warriors this year due to COVID-19, and they will compete one more time to close out the tournament season at the Dothan Civic Center on Nov. 6 during the peanut festival.

