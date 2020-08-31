Enterprise pleased, not satisfied after opener

After a review of the film, Enterprise head football coach Rick Darlington said there were plenty of positives in the Wildcats’ 35-19 victory over Carver of Montgomery in last Friday’s season opener.

“Offensively we didn’t turn it over, which was important. That was crucial,” Darlington said Monday morning. “I thought Quentin did some good things, as I knew he would. We didn’t run certain things that we planned not to run, which was good.

“I thought the O-line played hard. That was good because that’s a question mark for us because they’re not very big. They played hard – and you can win with that.”

The game contained plenty of things to work on, too. Darlington pointed to a number of dropped snaps, several on third down that stopped drives, as well as penalties that stopped possessions. He put those mistakes into the “lack of focus” category.

“I’d say my one disappointment with the offense was the lack of focus,” the coach said. “I think we would have scored two more times if that hadn’t happened because those things kill drives. They weren’t penalties of aggression, it was if you jump offsides or you get a holding call because you don’t know your assignment. That bothers me.”

The defense showed progress in several areas. It also seemed to get better as the game went on.

“It’s a little bit like last year in that when we settled down we played better,” Darlington said.

The Wildcat secondary broke up several passes and were in position to make a couple more plays.