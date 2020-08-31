Enterprise pleased, not satisfied after opener

After a review of the film, Enterprise head football coach Rick Darlington said there were plenty of positives in the Wildcats’ 35-19 victory over Carver of Montgomery in last Friday’s season opener.
“Offensively we didn’t turn it over, which was important. That was crucial,” Darlington said Monday morning. “I thought Quentin did some good things, as I knew he would. We didn’t run certain things that we planned not to run, which was good.
“I thought the O-line played hard. That was good because that’s a question mark for us because they’re not very big. They played hard – and you can win with that.”
The game contained plenty of things to work on, too. Darlington pointed to a number of dropped snaps, several on third down that stopped drives, as well as penalties that stopped possessions. He put those mistakes into the “lack of focus” category.
“I’d say my one disappointment with the offense was the lack of focus,” the coach said. “I think we would have scored two more times if that hadn’t happened because those things kill drives. They weren’t penalties of aggression, it was if you jump offsides or you get a holding call because you don’t know your assignment. That bothers me.”
The defense showed progress in several areas. It also seemed to get better as the game went on.
“It’s a little bit like last year in that when we settled down we played better,” Darlington said.
The Wildcat secondary broke up several passes and were in position to make a couple more plays.
“We’re defending the pass already this year. The secondary is much improved,” the coach said. “Our big concern is the D-line because there’s not many of them and they’re not very big. We’ve thrown Jamel Fils-Aime’ in there because he’s huge (6-3, 365).
“We all know we have to improve our tackling. That’s priority 1. Football never really changes much because you’ve got to stop the run to win. Again, I’ll give it a caveat. You’ve got to stop the run and prevent the big pass play. You don’t lose a lot of games giving up 7-yard passes. You might lose a game when they throw over your head – we’ve proven that last year – but not defending the run and missing tackles is definitely the biggest way to lose a game.”
The inside linebackers covered a lot of ground, particularly LZ Leonard, who at times was 20-25 yards downfield blanketing a running back on a pass route.
“He’s talented, no doubt,” Darlington said. “Jackson Blount will play better, too. He tried to backdoor too many plays. It was kind of feast or famine. If you make it, great. If not, it’s glaringly bad. He’ll get better. The dude’s been playing there for, like, two weeks.”
Blount also made a huge play with a forced fumble.
Both offenses struggled on third down on Friday night, the coach noted.
“We had some stops. Their third-down percentage was like, 2 for 11 or something like that,” he said. “So we got off the field. Now, we didn’t convert very well on third down, either. When we’re in single wing, you get a negative play like that and it will kill your drive. That’s not a chunk, chunk, chunk offense. That’s gaining a little bit at a time.”
Darlington said special teams play was OK for an opener, but the kick coverage units need to improve.
“Special teams-wise, we did a good job with the extra points. We made the field goal (near the end of the first half), then they took it off the board, then we missed it. That was disappointing,” he said. “When we roughed the punter, we’re in safe punt. You don’t rush. Just stand there. But that goes back to the lack of focus. It’s not like he lacked focus all game. It’s just don’t focus for a play and you give them the ball.
“And I got concerned on our kick coverages a little bit. We’ve been trying to give some guys a chance to get out there and play, but you’ve got to go down there and make a tackle. We might need to start using more key guys on some special teams. We’ll have to keep analyzing that.”
Darlington noted his team looked to be well conditioned. There were few, if any, second-half cramps by the Wildcats.
“Most first games, you’re not used to it – and we didn’t have a spring, we haven’t had a scrimmage. All we’ve done is practice. The other team had some cramps,” the coach said. “Our guys were pretty good. We’ve done a lot of things differently since I came here and conditioning’s one of them with Brad Fortney. We’ve been conditioning probably shorter and at the beginning of practice, emphasizing speed as we condition. So far it seems to be working.”
He said the things that contributed to a sharp-looking performance – no turnovers, no glaring mistakes, being in good condition – are the things his team will have to do every week.
Enterprise opens Region play against rival Dothan High on Friday night at Rip Hewes Stadium.
“I’m just glad we got to play because we didn’t get to play the first one,” Darlington said. “Then they said the most improvement you make as a team is between the first and second game. Hopefully, those first-game mistakes and jitters – even though we didn’t make a lot of them – hopefully they’re out of our system.”
Ticket information: Tickets for the Enterprise-Dothan football game on Friday, Sept. 4, go on sale through the following website (https://gofan.co/search) on Monday morning and will be sold through Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 4:00 p.m.
To be guaranteed a ticket to get in the game you will need to logon and purchase your tickets through GoFan. When you get to the website you will need to search for Dothan High School. Once you click on the school it will list all events that they have tickets available for.
Choose the Enterprise vs. Dothan Football Game and then you will be asked to select Enterprise since you are buying tickets for the Enterprise fans. You can then purchase the tickets by creating an account and checking out. All tickets are digital and can be presented on your mobile device at the gate. There is a convenience fee added to the price of the tickets.
Any available tickets remaining will be sold at the stadium for $10 the night of the contest.
Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!