Enterprise rallies, wins volleyball opener

Enterprise shook off a slow start, then rallied to win the final two sets and defeat Providence Christian 10-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12 in the volleyball season opener for both teams Thursday night.

It was the EHS debut for new coach Jen Graham, who saw a lot to like about her team’s grit against one of the state’s top small-school programs.

“We’re an old team, but a young team, if that makes sense,” Graham said. “A lot of those kids didn’t get a lot of time last year because there were so many seniors. They’re fighting to find themselves.

“That’s what we were talking about all summer, is who are my go-tos? We’ve got to have some go-tos. And everybody’s afraid to be that go-to. But games like this, they start to come out naturally and they start to believe in each other.”

Zationna Horne was the Wildcats’ go-to in the victory, Graham said. Horne led them with 10 kills and added three blocks. Sophomore libero Lily Rhoades had 14 digs and impressed the coach with her passing.

“We had two setters, a ninth grade setter, Heather Holtz, who had only practiced with us two days because we just brought her up, and a junior setter, Sammie Neuwien. Them just learning how to play together is a key,” Graham said.

Neuwien had 17 assists and Holtz added 13. Kamira Cooper had eight kills and Hannah Chang added seven. eight and seven, respectively.

Kayden Taylor had 17 digs and Yasmeen Stallworth added 10. Jaden Williams had four blocks and Chang and Horne had three each. Taylor added four aces.