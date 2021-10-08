Enterprise’s playoff hopes still alive and kicking

All that’s ahead.

Tonight, the Cats are all about getting up off the deck by improving on their 15-7 record against the Panthers since the series began in 2000.

Wait a minute.

The numbers don’t add up, so the teams must’ve played more than once in one season.

A two-fer happened in 2013 with Smiths winning, 34-28, in double overtime August 30 at home, and 41-34 in the second playoff round contested in Wildcat Stadium.

The Cats are 6-1 against the Panthers since 2013 and are looking for their third consecutive win against Ole SSHS.

The Panthers could be doomed tonight.

Playing in Pantherville in odd-numbered years, the Cats won in 2001, ’03, ’05, ’09, ’15, ’17 and ’19.

Panther Stadium has seen Smiths win thrice in the series, including the double overtime ‘13 game; the Panthers also won in ’11, and in ’07, another double overtime thriller.

Now, using the 17 points Prattville scored against EHS last week as a measuring stick, Enterprise is 12-0 when allowing the Panthers 17 or fewer points.