Enterprise Select Soccer has strong showing in Dothan

The Enterprise Select Soccer Club had five team competing in the Alabama Peanut Classic in Dothan recently and came back with three age group championships and one second-place finish.

ESS 10 in the 11U boys bracket won their matches on Saturday versus Stingers 2010 Boys 4-1 and Thunder 2010B 9-0.

On Sunday in the championship match versus the Dothan Shockers 10 the match ended tied after regulation and tied after overtime. They went to a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner. ESS 10 won by one goal to win the title.

ESS 10 is currently the No. 2-ranked 11U boys team in Alabama.

ESS Strykers 09 Girls in the 12U girls bracket won their first match on Saturday versus Auburn Thunder Girls 9-0 and lost to Bay United Girls 08/09 3-1.

In the semifinal match on Sunday it was a rematch against Bay United Girls. The ESS Strykers played an incredible match. It was tied after regulation and in the second overtime the Strykers scored on a penalty kick and held on for the 2-1 win.