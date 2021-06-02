Enterprise Select Soccer teams win Florida tournaments

Enterprise Select Soccer teams have had a busy, but fulfilling, few weekends in Florida with the 12U ESS 09 and 11U ESS 10 boys’ teams claiming championships in Panama City Beach and Destin.

ESS 09 brought home the Trident Cup tournament win over the weekend of May 15 and 16. The team started off on the right foot, downing the Fairhope Academy 09 boys 6-1 in the first match of the day. The second game, a hard-fought match against the Bayside Dynamo 09 Boys Competitive from Gulf Breeze, Fla., ended in a 2-2 tie.

In Sunday’s semi-final, ESS 09 again dominated and defeated Bay United 09 Boys out of Panama City 7-3 to get to a rematch against Bayside for the trophy. Enterprise ultimately came out on top with a 4-3 win.

After winning back-to-back championships, Club Founder Marco Lascano said he couldn’t be more proud of his players.

“I’m very proud of them and everything they’ve accomplished this season,” he said.

Two weeks later over the weekend of May 26 and 27, the 11U ESS 10 boys’ team came home champions of the Destin Soccer Shootout.