Enterprise Select team finishes second

Congratulations to Enterprise Select’s 14U girls team ESS Strykers 08/09 for their second place finish at the ASG Capital Cup in Tallahassee, Florida.

These girls have only been together a handful of practices since Enterprise Select had to combine the 2008 and 2009 girls for this tournament, yet the girls played great together all weekend.

On Saturday the Strykers won their first game 6-0 against TASA 14U girls out of Thomas, Georgia. The Strykers won their second game 8-0 against ASG Classic 14U girls from Tallahassee, Florida. With the two wins on Saturday, the ESS Strykers went straight into the championship game on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Strykers lost to a good Gulf Breeze Breakers girls team 3-0. The Strykers played hard the whole game and came close to getting a couple of scores. Overall, it was a great weekend for the Enterprise Select Girls.

“Coach Stephanie Lascano and myself are so proud of these girls for coming together in such a short time and performing as well they did. It was fun to watch. We expect great things from this group moving forward,” said Club Founder Marco Lascano.

For club information, email Enterprise Select Soccer Club at Enterpriseselectsoccer@outlook.com. To register for the fall season, go to Enterpriseselectsoccer.com