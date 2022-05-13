 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Enterprise Select team wins tournament

The Coastal Soccer Invitational 12U Champions, from left: Coach Jason Palfreeman, Alex Santos, KJ Maas, Hayden Zein, Tytus Tucker, Sebastian Palfreeman, Payton Mirabal, Xavi Montiel, River Lamb and James Hardrick.

Enterprise Select Soccer Club’s 12U team ESS 10 competed in the Coastal Soccer Invitational tournament in Foley Alabama over the weekend. ESS 10 competed in the top bracket with no extra players for substitution against teams from Florida, Mississippi and Alabama and left the tournament as 12U Champions.

The team scored 19 goals and only allowed one goal in four games.

In their first game on Saturday, ESS 10 played great offensively and defensively winning 6-0 versus Academy B10. They were equally good in their second game against Madisonville United 10B winning by a score of 6-0.

On Sunday in their semifinal game ESS 10 continued their great play on both ends of the field with a 5-0 shutout win against FRFC 2010 Elite. In the championship game ESS 10 had a rematch against Academy B10. This time the game was much closer then the first meeting, but ESS 10 fought hard for the 2-1 championship win.

“Our 2010 boys have been a very good team for several years. They are well coached and this group takes what they learn and applies it in every game. Talented team that works hard every practice to get even better. I’ve been proud of this team for years and will continue to be proud of them” said Club Founder Marco Lascano.

For club information, email Enterprise Select Soccer Club at Enterpriseselectsoccer@outlook.com. To register for the fall season, go to Enterpriseselectsoccer.com

