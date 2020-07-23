Enterprise set for Dixie Pre-Majors World Series

The Enterprise Aces head to Guntersville this weekend trying to win the Dixie Pre-Majors World Series.
The 17U team is accustomed to playing at a high level.
“We went to the World Series in Louisiana last year and played five games,” head coach Eddie Morris said on Wednesday. “This group, several of these kids played on the team that won it two years ago in 15U. They’ve been through this before.”
Enterprise won a best-of-3 state championship series against Ozark earlier in the month to qualify for the World Series. Since then, the Aces played four games in a Panama City tournament for 18U players and earlier this week played Chipley, Fla., which got into the World Series field as an alternate.
“We struggled a little bit seeing the older kids,” Morris said. “We went 1-3 and had a good last game. Then we had a scrimmage against Chipley and beat them up pretty bad. Our kids got back to hitting.”
Morris said he expects his team’s strength will be its offense.
“From top to bottom, 1 through 12, we have 12 strong hitters,” the coach said. “I tell them all the time this is by far the hardest lineup I’ve had to put together because I have to sit out three kids. Tristen Bartling is our DH because he’s one of our strongest hitters.
“So whoever is sitting out it’s not that they can’t play, it’s just you go with the hottest bats. That’s a good problem to have.”
The only concern with the pitching is depth, not quality. In fact, the Aces got three quality starts in the series against Ozark from Logan Fleming, Andrew Cashin and Jack Williams. Fleming and Cashin have been solid starters for years. Williams is the team’s regular shortstop who chipped a bone in his elbow a year ago and who hadn’t pitched all season.
Then he got the start in Game 3 against Ozark and was tremendous.
“He doesn’t throw hard, but he throws strikes,” Morris said. “He only threw 44 pitches in five innings against Ozark, and he was at 34 pitches going into the fifth.”
Morris said the Aces’ pitching depth will be tested.
“Any time you go to a World Series, it’s different,” he said. “We beat Ozark in a best-of-3 series. We knew we just had to win two games. It’s easy to say I’m going to pitch this guy the whole game and this guy the whole game and this guy if there is a Game 3.
“The World Series bracket, you’ve got to win potentially six, seven games to win it all. You can’t necessarily throw your No. 1 and your No. 2 five, six, seven innings. That could hurt you later on. So you’re going to see a lot of other team’s 3, 4, 5 and 6 pitchers. So pitching depth will help you, but I always say in a World Series it comes down to teams that hit.”
Enterprise’s bats broke loose in Game 3 of the state tournament series. Those pitchers helped themselves, too. Fleming ripped a three-run double in Game 1. Cashin, who lost a 2-1 decision in Game 2 to Ozark, had a three-run double in Game 3.
John Martin Wilson had two of Enterprise’s four hits in Game 2, then went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in Game 3.
“He had a great tournament,” Morris said of Wilson. “Will Powell had two hits in the last game and a hit in Game 2. Williams went 2-for-3 in Game 3. Everybody hit that game.
“The reason I label our strength as our hitting is the other kids that pitch aren’t normally pitchers. Jack didn’t pitch an inning in junior high. Preston Garner, who plays for Geneva, pitches some but isn’t a regular starter. Will Powell isn’t a regular pitcher. They’re kids that can pitch, they don’t just pitch regularly. Our depth will get tested, but I’m pretty sure everyone’s going to have the same problem.”
The Aces open the tournament Saturday morning at 9 a.m. against Hernando County, Fla., which beat Chipley in a best-of-3 state championship series.
A victory means they would come back and play Saturday afternoon against the South Carolina vs. Mississippi winner at 3 p.m.
A loss in the opener means Enterprise would play an elimination game against the South Carolina-Mississippi loser on Sunday at 9 a.m.
It is a 12-team, double-elimination tournament, which will end either Tuesday or Wednesday. Chipley replaced Virginia and the Spartans from Tennessee replaced Georgia in the original bracket.
