Enterprise set for Dixie Pre-Majors World Series

The Enterprise Aces head to Guntersville this weekend trying to win the Dixie Pre-Majors World Series.

The 17U team is accustomed to playing at a high level.

“We went to the World Series in Louisiana last year and played five games,” head coach Eddie Morris said on Wednesday. “This group, several of these kids played on the team that won it two years ago in 15U. They’ve been through this before.”

Enterprise won a best-of-3 state championship series against Ozark earlier in the month to qualify for the World Series. Since then, the Aces played four games in a Panama City tournament for 18U players and earlier this week played Chipley, Fla., which got into the World Series field as an alternate.

“We struggled a little bit seeing the older kids,” Morris said. “We went 1-3 and had a good last game. Then we had a scrimmage against Chipley and beat them up pretty bad. Our kids got back to hitting.”

Morris said he expects his team’s strength will be its offense.

“From top to bottom, 1 through 12, we have 12 strong hitters,” the coach said. “I tell them all the time this is by far the hardest lineup I’ve had to put together because I have to sit out three kids. Tristen Bartling is our DH because he’s one of our strongest hitters.

“So whoever is sitting out it’s not that they can’t play, it’s just you go with the hottest bats. That’s a good problem to have.”

The only concern with the pitching is depth, not quality. In fact, the Aces got three quality starts in the series against Ozark from Logan Fleming, Andrew Cashin and Jack Williams. Fleming and Cashin have been solid starters for years. Williams is the team’s regular shortstop who chipped a bone in his elbow a year ago and who hadn’t pitched all season.