Enterprise sports roundup: Freshmen, Dauphin get W's, Coppinville falls to Dothan Prep

It took 72 minutes of real time for the Enterprise High School Wildcats and the visiting Crestview High School Bulldogs to play the first half of Thursday’s ninth-grade football game in Wildcat Stadium.
In those 16 minutes of action, the Cats came from behind to hold a 26-14 lead at intermission, en route to a 26-22 win.
In the first half, 82 yards in penalties were assessed.
Crestview opened the game, delayed from Monday due to inclement weather, with a 10-play scoring drive that featured the same number of rushes and passes.
The opening touchdown came on a 10-yard pass completion.
The Bulldogs led, 8-0, with the successful conversion with 2:45 left in the first quarter.
The Cats also scored on their first possession after Andrew Purcell returned Crestview’s kickoff to the EHS 47-yard line.
Four plays later, the Cats scored when Purcell connected with Cayden Boutwell on a 25-yard strike with :54 left in the first period; the Cats still trailed, 8-6, when the 2-point conversion failed.
The Bulldogs quickly followed with a 3-play, 60-yard scoring drive that ended with a 15-yard completion; the scored remained, 14-6, with the missed conversion with :17 remaining in the opening period.
The second quarter featured 62 combined penalty yards and a couple of Enterprise touchdowns.
The period’s first score capped a 4-play, 70-yard Enterprise drive that ended on a 44-yard pass completion from Purcell to Boutwell. Purcell ran for the 2-point conversion knotting the score, 14-14.
One of the game’s key plays came on the second play of the visitor’s next series when Enterprise’s Justin McClindon absolutely took the ball away from a Crestview receiver and put the EHS offense back on the field at Crestview’s 40 with 5:16 to play in the first half.
The Cats used nine plays, interrupted by seven penalties, to earn their first lead of the night on a 4-yard run by Purcell with 1:01 remaining in the second period. Enterprise led 20-14 with the missed conversion.
There was still time remaining for the game’s longest and arguably biggest play that came after Crestview had quickly responded to Enterprise’s two touchdowns by driving inside the EHS 10-yard line.
McClindon snagged his second interception, this one a yard deep in the EHS end zone, then headed out; 101 yards later, McClindon scored what proved to be Enterprise’s final touchdown.
The missed 2-point conversion left Enterprise ahead 26-14 with :06 left until intermission.
The game settled down after that flurry of action.
A pass interception by Crestview with 3:13 left was the big play of the third quarter.
The Bulldogs made the game more interesting with a 4-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion with 4:46 left in the game, cutting Enterprise’s lead to 26-22, where it'll remain for the rest of recorded time.
Dauphin wins big over Admiral Moorer Middle School
Dauphin Junior High School’s eighth graders opened their 2021 season with a 28-0 win against Eufaula’s Admiral Moorer Middle School in Wildcat Stadium Thursday night.
The Fins got their first score on a 25-yard run by Camrin Wolf with 6:17 left in the first quarter. A missed conversion attempt left the score 6-0.
The second score came on a 12-yard run by Jy’Rell Reese; the Fins led 12-0 with the missed conversion.
The Fins got their final score of the first half on a 60-yard Reese run and Davis Shiver’s run for the 2-point conversion, putting DJHS ahead 20-0.
The game’s final touchdown came on a 4-yard run by Blake Cox with 2:58 left in the third quarter.
Reese ran the 2-point conversion successfully, bringing the score to its final 28-0.
Hayes Woodall recovered a Moorer fumble with 2:31 left in the game to help preserve the shutout.
On Thursday’s opening night roster, in addition to Wolf, Reese, Cox, Shiver and Woodall, were: JJ Green, Ben Freeman, Will Faught, Conner Dalrymple, Colton Maloy, Jonah Baker, Brack Sawyer, Bo Marshall, Holden Pawlik, Kale Williams, Brooks Morgan, Tucker Wadsworth, Justin Roberts, Haydan Smith, Casey Tindoll, Caleb Robb, Zander Thrash, Clark Moran, Ryley Garcia, Landon Creech, Torren Copeland, Caleb Nalls, Wesley Creel, Lint Sawyer, Rayshon Cole, Blake Cox, Troy Forehand, River Counterman, Brady Cavanaugh, Caleb Harper, Eli Richardson, Drew Parker Danner, Jo Scott, Jackson Youngblood, Colton Adams, Braylon Causey, Hub Hogan, Clayvon Wilkins, Dezimere Warren, Ian Whitehead, Jonathan Whitt, Kolben Holland, Tucker Kelley, Neil Ferguson, Brycen Wendel, Boyd Boykin, Zack Stinson, Henry Burg, Drew Bouchard, Groshawn Sellers, Jamilla Ballew, Drayden Ewing, Brady Wadsworth, Dylan Trull, Garrett Nelson, Landon Hall, Ben Anderson, Aidan Williams and Seth Brogden.
Coppinville falls to Dothan Prep
The Dothan Prep eighth-grade Tigers scored on a 62-yard touchdown pass with 1:00 left on the scoreboard clock to finish off Coppinville Junior High School in the Eagles season-opener in Bates Memorial Stadium Thursday night.
The late touchdown and 2-point conversion ended scoring at 58-0.
In arguably the biggest physical mismatch in recorded time, the Tigers produced some odd numbers.
The visitors scored on the game’s first play, a 65-yard run with 5:42 left in the first period, and doubled their lead on the first play of their second possession on a 69-yard run with 3:32 remaining in the opening quarter and on the second snap of their third possession on a 73-yard pass completion.
The Tigers led 20-0 at the end of the first 6-minute quarter.
Dothan didn’t have one offensive snap in the second period but scored two touchdowns, the first on a 55-yard pass interception return and the second on a 43-yard fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.
The visitors led 34-0 at halftime and added a 47-yard scoring run and a 2-point conversion to lead 42-0 after three quarters.
Dothan needed two plays for their first score of the fourth period, a 23-yard scoring run and a 2-point conversion put the Tigers ahead, 50-0, with 4:58 left to play, and the 62-yard touchdown pass and 2-point conversion almost four minutes later ended the rout.
Dothan, despite having but nine offensive snaps, outgained the Eagles, 383 yards to 56.