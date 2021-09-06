Enterprise sports roundup: Freshmen, Dauphin get W's, Coppinville falls to Dothan Prep

The second quarter featured 62 combined penalty yards and a couple of Enterprise touchdowns.

The period’s first score capped a 4-play, 70-yard Enterprise drive that ended on a 44-yard pass completion from Purcell to Boutwell. Purcell ran for the 2-point conversion knotting the score, 14-14.

One of the game’s key plays came on the second play of the visitor’s next series when Enterprise’s Justin McClindon absolutely took the ball away from a Crestview receiver and put the EHS offense back on the field at Crestview’s 40 with 5:16 to play in the first half.

The Cats used nine plays, interrupted by seven penalties, to earn their first lead of the night on a 4-yard run by Purcell with 1:01 remaining in the second period. Enterprise led 20-14 with the missed conversion.

There was still time remaining for the game’s longest and arguably biggest play that came after Crestview had quickly responded to Enterprise’s two touchdowns by driving inside the EHS 10-yard line.

McClindon snagged his second interception, this one a yard deep in the EHS end zone, then headed out; 101 yards later, McClindon scored what proved to be Enterprise’s final touchdown.