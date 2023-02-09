The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils opened their 2023 baseball season with a 7-6 win in Mobile against Spring Hill College’s jayvees.

Veteran Enterprise coach and former Boll Weevil Bubba Frichter has stocked the 2023 team with numerous multi-position players.

Sophomore Weevils with experience at more than one position include INF/RHP Bryce Stephens, Tifton, Ga.; Carter Clark, Montgomery; Joey Garrett, Lynn Haven, Fla.; Theron Hawkins, Wicksburg; OF/INF David Hudson, Panama City; INF/OF Michael Conder, Bainbridge, Ga.; and OF/INF Caden Slappey, Tallahassee.

Freshmen looking for playing time at multiple positions are LHP/OF Blayne McDaniel, Skipperville; INF Ryles Burch, Bainbridge; INF Josh Neutze, Mobile; OF/INF Sam Bennett, Valdosta, Ga.; RHP/C Blake Derrossett, Interlachen, Fla.; and INF/RHP Will Powell, Enterprise.

Sophomores playing one position for the Weevils include C Kelvin Griffin, RHP Kevin Lacivita and OF Caden Turrell, Port St. Joe, Fla.; OF Keito Muto, Bowling Green, Ky.; RHP Nash Evans and LHP Maddux Herring, Ariton; RHP Landon Johnson, Ashford; and C Jason Roberts, Pensacola.

Freshmen vying for action at one position are RHP Braydon Harvin, Dothan; RHP Drew Cashin, New Brockton; LHP T.J. Martin, Tallahassee; C Caleb Rorhbach, Millbrook; LHP George Dobkowski, Belleview, Fla.; LHP Chris Matthews, Meridian, Miss.; C Ethan Cox, Opp; and OF Russell Allen, Sneads, Fla.

In the season-opening win, Powell tripled, singled twice, scored once and had an RBI, Roberts homered, walked twice and Muto doubled and drove in two runs.

Bennett, Slappey, McDaniel and Neutze added hits for the Weevils.

Nash pitched 3.0 innings, allowed two hits, two earned runs, walked two and struck out six; Herring pitched .1 of an inning, allowed four runs (three earned) and walked one batter.

Cashin pitched 3.2 innings, walked one batter, struck out five and notched the win.

Next up for ESCC, weather permitting, is a Friday trip to face the nation’s No. 1 team, Pearl River Community College, in Poplarville, Miss.

Due to weather and construction delays upgrading their field, the Weevils won’t host their first home game until February 28, against Marion Military Academy.

Check the ESCC website for schedule updates.