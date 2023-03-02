Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils closed out February splitting a baseball doubleheader with Marion Military in ESCC’s first home game of 2023.

The Weevils lost Tuesday’s opener, 16-9, then won the nightcap, 8-4.

Ongoing construction projects forced earlier home dates to be moved, but the remodeled facilities are now usable.

Marion batters touched ESCC pitchers for 17 hits in the first game and 10 in the second.

The Weevils had eight hits in the first game and 10 in the second.

The umpire-manned pitch timing clock did not sound an alarm in either game.

In Tuesday’s opener, the Tigers scored three runs in the first inning, two in the second and fourth frames and four in the fifth and seventh, while ESCC scored two runs in the second inning, six in the third and one in the fourth before the bats were temporarily silenced.

Caden Turrell’s triple and David Hudson’s double were the only extra-base hits for ESCC in the first game.

While Turrell didn’t score, Hudson, who also drew two walks, drove in a run and scored three times.

Blayne McDaniel’s single drove in three runs; Keito Muto singled, walked and plated two runs; Will Powell walked, scored a run and had an RBI.

Caden Slappey singled, walked twice and scored a run; Ryles Burch’s single plated two runs and Josh Neutze singled and scored.

Five ESCC pitchers took the mound.

McDaniel allowed nine hits, seven runs (five earned) and walked one in 3.1 innings; T.J. Martin retired both batters he faced; Kevin Lacivita walked a batter and was touched for a hit and a run; Theron Hawkins (L 1-1) walked three, struck out two, gave up a hit and three runs; and Drew Cashin yielded six hits, five earned runs, walked two and struck out one in 1.0 inning.

Tuesday’s nightcap started the same way the opener had, with the Tigers plating three runs in the top of the first inning; Marion got its only other run in the fourth frame.

Enterprise scored a run apiece in the first and second innings, three in the third, three in the fourth and sailed to the win.

Kelvin Griffin led ESCC’s attack with three hits and four RBIs.

Jason Roberts homered, walked, scored twice and had an RBI; Muto doubled, walked and scored a run; Slappey singled and scored; Hudson singled, scored three runs and drove in one; Burch went 1-for-4; McDaniel singled, walked twice and scored a run; and Neutze singled, walked and scored.

Two ESCC pitchers found their way to the mound, with Nash Evans (W-2-0) working 4.0 scoreless innings; Marion managed only three hits against Evans.

Maddux Herring allowed seven hits and four runs (two earned) in 3.0 innings; he walked two and struck out four Tigers.

Enterprise is scheduled to host Gulf Coast State College in a doubleheader starting Friday at 1 p.m., weather permitting.