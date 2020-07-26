Enterprise stays alive with 2 wins in Dixie Pre-Majors World Series

The Enterprise Aces bounced back Sunday and stayed in contention at the Dixie Pre-Majors World Series with a pair of victories in elimination games.

Enterprise defeated South Carolina 5-1 and then knocked out tournament host Guntersville 16-1.

The Aces, sent to the losers’ bracket in Saturday’s opening 8-6 loss to Hernando County, Fla., next play at 1 p.m. on Monday. They will face the loser of Hernando County and Portland, Tenn. There are six teams left in the 12-team, double-elimination tournament.

In the early game Sunday, Logan Fleming pitched 6 1/3 inning and gave up one run and three hits to the prestigious program from North Charleston.

For Enterprise, Bowen Beckham went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Fleming helped himself with two hits, including a double, and two more runs batted in. John Martin Wilson had two hits with a double and drove in two runs. Tristen Bartling also had two hits and two RBIs.

In the late afternoon victory against host Guntersville, the bats exploded. Will Powell went 3-for-3 and scored three runs. Payton Easterling hit a two-run homer and added a double. Andrew Cashin was 2-for-3, including a three-run home run.

