After Monday’s team 311 score in the 2-Day Gulf Shores High School Golf Invitational, Enterprise High School’s veteran varsity golf coach Rex Bynum made a prediction.

“I think we’ll need to shoot 299 to win tomorrow,” Bynum said.

He was almost right.

Enterprise golfers shot a collective 303 Tuesday, and the Wildcats 614 total was 12 strokes better than runner-up Auburn High School.

“Another big win for the Cats in Gulf Shores, even though the competition was not as strong as it was in Tuscaloosa,” Bynum said. “We had six players play two rounds in cold, wet, and windy conditions and had just one score of 80. All the other scores were in the 70s! That’s the good news!

“The better news is the team can play much better and they recognize that. We have the most competitive tournament of the season coming up next Monday and Tuesday at Greystone Golf Club in Hoover.

“I am going to challenge the team to use this tournament as a preview for the State Tournament and demonstrate that we have the best high school golf team in the state.”

Final results from the 2-day Gulf Shores High School Golf Invitational, played at Gulf Shore Golf Club: (1). Enterprise (614), (2). Auburn (626), (3). Spanish Fort (631), (4). Northridge Blue (635), (5). Athens (639), (6). St. Paul’s (664), (7). McGill-Toolen (684), (8). Gulf Shores (695), (9). Fairhope (723), (10). Northridge Grey (745), (11). Faith Academy (779), and (12). Orange Beach (826).

Individual scores for Enterprise: Jon Ed Steed (75-76 – 151), Gibby Charlton (79-75 – 154), Luke Thornton (79-75 – 154), Jack Bailey (78-77 – 155), Nick Cook (non-counting) (79-79 – 158) and Hunter McCarty (individual) (80-79 – 159).

Auburn’s Will Stelt was the tournament’s medalist (74-73 – 147).