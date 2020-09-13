Enterprise volleyball goes 1-2 in Battle By the Bay

Enterprise’s volleyball team won one of three matches in this weekend’s Battle By the Bay.
The Wildcats (8-11) defeated Faith Academy 25-15, 25-18, lost to Bayshore 25-21, 12-25, 11-15 and lost to Bayside 16-25, 7-25.
Yasmeen Stallworth and Lily Rhoades each had three aces. Kamira Cooper had 13 kills and Hannah Chang had 12 kills. Zationna Horne had five blocks. Sammie Neuwien had 17 assists and Heather Holtz had 10 assists. Rhoades had 32 digs and Neuwien and Holtz added 16 digs each.
New Brockton beats Elba: The Gamecocks defeated Elba 25-11, 22-25, 25-13, 26-24 in a varsity match on Thursday.
Shelby Hobbs had 41 digs. Anna Clark served six aces and had 12 kills. Justie Ellis had 15 assists.
Enterprise beats Dothan: The Cats swept the Wolves 25-19, 25-22, 25-16 on Thursday.
Sammie Neuwien had 15 assists and Heather Holtz added 11. Lily Rhoades had 40 digs, Yasmeen Stallworth added 12 and Maggie Haynes had nine digs. Hannah Chang had three blocks and Mikyla Kay and Kamira Cooper had two blocks each. Stallworth added three aces and Rhoades and Kay added two aces each. Cooper led the Cats with 12 kills and Holtz added eight kills.
Enterprise JV beats Wolves: The junior varsity team swept Dothan 25-17, 25-18.
Makenna Kennedy and Jaydin Williams both had five assists each. Emma Warren had five digs and Sky Stracener had three digs. Aziya Purcell led with five kills. Rosalia Venezia had three kills and Kaelynn Green added two. Kennedy had five aces and Williams and Warren had three each.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!