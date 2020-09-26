Enterprise wears down Carroll

“When you lose focus, you give the other team the opportunity to be in the game,” the EHS coach said. “Their kids battled good, they ran the ball on us. We have to get better defending the run or we’re going to be in trouble in the region. We saw that last week. Obviously, we didn’t take care of it. We’ve got to get better at defending the run, whatever it takes.”

Carroll High coach Patrick Plott, in his first season leading the Eagles, was proud of his team’s effort.

“Every time we get a chance to go out and compete, that’s our goal – to compete hard and try to give yourself a chance to win the game. I think our guys did that tonight,” Plott said. “We thought we could come in and be able to run the ball. We knew they would be able to run the football because that’s what they do. We were trying to stop them and give ourselves a chance on offense.”

The Eagles gave themselves a chance, but never really stopped the Wildcats, who spread the ball around and ran for more than 400 yards. By the time Wyatt Darlington scored the game’s final touchdown – and his second of the night – on a nice 10-yard misdirection play, the Cats had 417 yards on the ground.