Enterprise wears down Carroll

They don’t ask you how, they ask you how many.
Enterprise defeated Carroll 43-22 on Friday night, but the score was a bit misleading.
Enterprise (4-1) wore down a Carroll defense that was on the field for most of the final three quarters – and nearly all of the second half – and pulled away with two touchdowns in the final 6:21. That’s after the Cats led 14-7 at halftime, 20-14 through three quarters and 28-22 with 9:10 left in the game.
“It was tenuous,” Wildcats head coach Rick Darlington said. “28-22? That’s tenuous.”
But when the game really hung in the balance, Enterprise used its single-wing package and ground out yardage, first downs and points.
“We had to,” Darlington said. “It was kind of like, ‘Man, we’ve got to keep the ball away from them and wear them down and try to win the game that way.’ I’m glad we can do that.”
Enterprise looked on the verge of breaking it open several times, but Carroll kept finding ways to stay in the game. The Eagles’ three touchdowns came on a 78-yard run by running back Brandon Robinson, a 75-yard fumble return by J’kwon Cooper, and an 80-yard burst by Robinson, who had rushed unofficially for 201 yards on 16 carries going into the game’s final three minutes.
“When you lose focus, you give the other team the opportunity to be in the game,” the EHS coach said. “Their kids battled good, they ran the ball on us. We have to get better defending the run or we’re going to be in trouble in the region. We saw that last week. Obviously, we didn’t take care of it. We’ve got to get better at defending the run, whatever it takes.”
Carroll High coach Patrick Plott, in his first season leading the Eagles, was proud of his team’s effort.
“Every time we get a chance to go out and compete, that’s our goal – to compete hard and try to give yourself a chance to win the game. I think our guys did that tonight,” Plott said. “We thought we could come in and be able to run the ball. We knew they would be able to run the football because that’s what they do. We were trying to stop them and give ourselves a chance on offense.”
The Eagles gave themselves a chance, but never really stopped the Wildcats, who spread the ball around and ran for more than 400 yards. By the time Wyatt Darlington scored the game’s final touchdown – and his second of the night – on a nice 10-yard misdirection play, the Cats had 417 yards on the ground.
Also at that point, Mykel Johnson had 99 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Quarterback Quentin Hayes had 94 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns. Josh McCray, who left the game with an apparent rib injury, carried nine times for 88 yards. Sam Whitaker gained 68 yards in five carries with a touchdown.
Hayes also completed 7 of 9 passes for 45 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown pass to Darlington on a nice seam pass over the middle into the end zone. Enterprise did not attempt a pass in the second half.
All that production kept Carroll's offense off the field. In the second half, Enterprise had 34 offensive snaps through Darlington’s TD run with 2:34 remaining to the Eagles’ seven.
“Our defense was on the field a lot, especially in the fourth quarter,” Plott said. “It wore us out.”
Enterprise led 14-7 at halftime and drove 57 yards in five plays for a touchdown on the opening march of the second half. Hayes scored on a 15-yard keeper for a 20-7 lead.
Carroll was forced to punt, but McCray, fighting for extra yards at the end of a 9-yard gain, fumbled the football. The Eagles’ J’kwon Cooper scooped it up and returned it about 75 yards for a touchdown. Christian Atkins’ PAT cut it to 20-14 with 2:29 left on the clock in the third.
The Wildcats then went into grind mode and went on a 12-play, 80-yard drive that took just over six minutes off the clock. Johnson carried the last 2 yards to the end zone. He also scored the two-point conversion that made it 28-14 with 9:23 left in the game.
It changed in a hurry. After a touchback on the kickoff, Robinson went 80 yards up the middle, a similar play to his 78-yarder earlier in the game.
“Brandon is a kid we put in a lot of different positions,” Plott said. “In Week 3 we decided to put him at running back and leave him there and he’s gotten better each week since he’s been there.”
A crazy play on a blocked extra point kick turned into a two-point pass that made it 28-22 with 9:10 remaining.
Enterprise again answered. Whitaker capped a 62-yard drive with a 14-yard TD run on a counter. He also scored the two-point run, lifting the Cats ahead 36-22 with 6:21 remaining.
The Eagles were out of huge plays at that point. Enterprise added a touchdown when Darlington scored on his 10-yard run with 2:34 left.
Carroll played keepaway early and struck with a lightning bolt to keep the score very competitive in the first half.
The Eagles took the opening kickoff and held the ball for 10:16. They converted on their first three downs – including a third-and-9 scramble by quarterback Keyshawn Cole and an even more improbable third-and-16 on a screen pass to Devin Bryant that went for 20 yards and a first down near midfield.
Robinson converted on third-and-1 for a first down at the Enterprise 41. The drive ended when Sammy Spivey punted it away on fourth-and-10 from the 41.
“That was disappointing not to produce points,” Plott said. “That was our goal, to come in and slow the pace of the game down and keep their offense off the field. In the first quarter I thought we did a really good job of that.”
Enterprise immediately displayed why keeping the ball away from the Wildcats was Carroll’s best defense. Enterprise got a 20-yard run from Johnson and, two plays later, a jet sweep around left end that Johnson turned into a 47-yard gain to the Carroll 22.
On the next play, Hayes took a keeper at right end, broke a tackle on the edge and sprinted 22 yards to the end zone for the game’s first score. That capped a six-play drive that took 1:31. Matt Sheahan’s PAT made it 7-0 with 13 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Eagles (2-3) then gave the Cats a short field with a fumbled exchange that Kenyatta McNeese recovered at the Carroll 36.
Enterprise took advantage with a four-play scoring drive. Hayes completed a 14-yard pass to Jared Smith on first down. Hayes gained 12 yards on a keeper around left end and added three more to the 7 off right tackle. Darlington, the freshman tight end, caught a nice pass from Hayes on a seam route in the middle of the defense for the touchdown. Sheahan added the kick for a 14-0 Cats lead with 7:51 left in the first half.
But the Eagles got back in the game quickly. Robinson burst up the middle for 78 yards, splitting the defense. Christian Atkins added the extra point that pulled Carroll to 14-7 with 6:40 left in the first half.
The Enterprise offense went right back to work. McCray started the march with an 11-yard carry. Hayes completed a short pass to Aiden White on third-and-2 to move the chains at the Carroll 42.
Smith took a reverse around right end for 13 yards on third-and-2 at the 34. A Carroll penalty added to the play, giving Enterprise a first down just outside the 10-yard line.
The Cats went backward for 11 yards when Hayes missed a shotgun snap, but McCray scored an apparent touchdown on a sweep around left end. The TD was taken off the board on a holding play and the drive ended with a missed 32-yard field goal attempt with 17 seconds left in the half.
