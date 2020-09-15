Enterprise will play Carroll on Sept. 25

Carroll High School in Ozark will fill the vacancy on the Enterprise High football schedule on Friday, Sept. 25.

A day after Early County (Ga.) notified the Wildcats that it could not travel to Enterprise, EHS Athletics Director Trent Trawick announced the replacement game.

“When it’s in your back yard that helps,” Trawick said of the deal that came together quickly. “It just happened to be that they were off and they only had nine games on their schedule. We were off and we only had nine games on our schedule. Everything kind of fell into place.”

Enterprise (3-0) lost its opener when Miami Somerset Academy had to cancel due to COVID-19 restrictions. Early County then filled that slot when it agreed to come to Enterprise on Sept. 25.

However, Early County was informed that an opposing player from Pelham (Ga.) it played against last week tested positive for COVID-19. Early County elected to cancel its next two games, the second of which was Enterprise.

The Wildcats’ game last week against Davidson was originally scheduled for Enterprise, but was moved when Davidson was unable to travel from Mobile due to COVID restrictions. The game was played at Baker High School.

“We’re going to pay them (Carroll) a small monetary figure to come over, which will help them, too,” Trawick said. “It will help both of us. Unfortunately, I feel like we’d have a bigger crowd if we didn’t have to have limited seating capacity.”

