From Enterprise Athletics Director Trent Trawick:

Enterprise High School is excited to announce we found a replacement game that was originally scheduled with Early Co on Friday night September 25th.

Enterprise High School will now host Carroll of Ozark at Wildcat Stadium, kickoff at 7:00.

More to come.

