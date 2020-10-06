Enterprise wins volleyball invitational

Enterprise won the Wolfpack Invitational volleyball tournament last Saturday.

The Cats went 5-1 and avenged their loss to Central in the semifinals before they beat Houston Academy 25-20, 25-16 in the championship round.

Enterprise beat Ashford 25-16, 25-12; then fell to Central 25-27, 17-25; rebounded to beat Wicksburg 25-9, 25-15; defeated Ariton 25-23, 25-16, swept Central 25-17, 25-14, before defeating the Raiders in the finals.

Hannah Chang led Enterprise with 13 blocks. Zationna Horne and Jaden Williams each added 11. Sammie Neuwien had eight aces and Lily Rhoads and Taylor Danford added seven each. Danford led the way with 44 kills. Kamira Cooper added 31 and Chang had 23 kills. Neuwien recorded 105 assists on the day.

Lily Rhoades had 40 digs, Danford added 21 and Yasmeen Stallworth had 15 digs.