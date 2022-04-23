ESCC and Wallace softball split

Déjà vu all over again.

Back-to-back doubleheaders on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons produced the same results for the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women’s softball team.

Wednesday, ESCC won the first of two games with the visiting Coastal Alabama Community College-East Warhawks and lost the nightcap.

Thursday, the Weevils won the first of two games against the visiting Wallace Community College-Dothan Lady Govs and lost the nightcap.

The 2022 regular season is in the homestretch and each game is critical if Enterprise is to meet its goal to qualify as one representative from the South Division in the state tournament next month.

Thursday’s first game was a step in the right direction as Enterprise got back-to-back home runs from Zoe Veres and Lexie Glover in the first inning to put the Weevils ahead 2-0; Enterprise added a run in the fifth inning and two in the sixth and was never headed in a 5-2 win.

Wallace-Dothan got a run in the fifth inning and another in the sixth to account for all the scoring.

Veres added a walk and a sacrifice to her line on the game’s scorecard and Glover had a single, drew two walks and drove in a pair of runs in a two-hour and 40-minute game.

Theresa Reynolds drew a walk, had a sacrifice single and later a run-scoring single.

Leadoff hitter Shelby Allen and ninth-place hitter Sara Beth Long began big afternoons in the first game.

Allen had two singles and Long had a pair of singles, a walk and a run scored in Thursday’s opener.

Pitcher Sydney Arnett twirled a six-hitter, walked three and struck out seven in her complete-game effort.

Thursday’s nightcap was another story as Wallace scored six runs in the first inning and sent ESCC starter Maddie Smith to the dugout after only .2 of an inning.

Sophomore Arnett replaced the freshman and was touched for two runs the rest of the way in a 9-2 loss; Arnett struck out seven Govs.

Wallace added to its 6-0 lead with single runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings; Enterprise got its runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on an afternoon laced with mysterious umpires’ decisions too mystifying to explain.

Allen and Long picked up where they left off in the first game with a pair of singles apiece in the nightcap, a nine-hit game for ESCC.

Honor Slayback had a sacrifice and an infield single but was called out for some sort of a strange batter’s box interpretation.

Glover singled and scored one of ESCC’s runs and Reynolds produced the same results.

Bianca Potts singled both runners home with her only hit.

Aspyn Sanchez singled but was then magically picked off and McKinzi Kent had a sacrifice.

Enterprise was scheduled to travel to Napier Field for a rematch with Wallace Saturday.