ESCC announces honor roll athletes
Three dozen Enterprise State Community College scholar/athletes were recently named to the Alabama Community College Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll for fall semester of the 2021-22 school year.

Students must maintain at least a 3.0 grade-point average to qualify for the list.

ESCC Boll Weevil baseball players named to the list are Trentin Barbee, Sneads, Florida; Elliott Baxter, Enterprise; Sam Bennett, Valdosta, Georgia; Michael Conder, Bainbridge, Georgia; Carter Duke, Smiths Station; Carson Dunlap, Skipperville; Nash Evans, Ariton; Zach Hansen, Daphne; Maddox Herring, Ariton; J.T. Hoffman, Lapine; Jackson Lessmann, Enterprise; Trevor McCulley, Wakulla, Florida; Caden Slappey, Tallahassee, Florida; Cade Watson, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; and Camron Williams, Columbia.

Weevil Women softball players on the list are Carley David, Ft. Myers, Florida; Lexie Glover, Ashford; Kelsie Hagood, Nashville, Georgia; Pazley Lamb, Geneva; Bianca Potts, Land O’Lakes, Florida; Theresa Reynolds, Wicksburg; Donna Sims, Slocomb; Honor Slayback, Rehobeth; Joelyn Smith, Ponce de Leon, Florida; Jecilyn Taylor, Highland Home; and Zoe Veres, Dadeville.

ESCC men’s basketball players included on the list are Hayes Floyd, Ariton; Colby Fuller, Hartford; Celoui Louissaint, Palm Beach, Florida; and Brydon Whitaker, Slocomb.

Weevil Women’s basketball team members who earned a place on the honor roll are Madisen Grimsley, Abbeville; Erin Johnson, Phenix City; Zakyria Johnson, Ariton; Nada Mathews, Gainesville, Florida; Michelle Neal, Ponce de Leon, Florida; and Joe Smith, Ponce de Leon, Florida.

