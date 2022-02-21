ESCC baseball earns big wins

The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils won four of the five baseball games they played last week, but their coach, Bubba Frichter, had the biggest win in all of February and it didn’t happen on a baseball field.
After sweeping a doubleheader against the Huntingdon College junior varsity Tuesday, ESCC won two of three games they played in the Hits For Heroes annual event in Dothan over the weekend.
Saints edge Weevils
The Weevils faced South Division rival L.B. Wallace Friday and lost 5-2 but rebounded with wins against Snead State (Friday) and Wallace-Dothan (Saturday).
Enterprise took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning against LBW, but the Saints tied the score in the top of the second, added two runs in the third and one in the seventh; Enterprise got its second run in the seventh frame.
Caden Turrell tripled for one of ESCC’s five hits, drew a walk and scored both ESCC runs against the Saints.
Micah McLeod singled, walked and drove in a run; Caden Slappey doubled; and Joey Garrett and Brady Peddie both added singles.
Nash Evans started on the mound for Enterprise, pitched three innings, allowed six hits, three earned runs, walked one and struck out three before Zach Hansen replaced him and pitched the final four innings. Hanson allowed five hits, two earned runs and walked one.
Weevils down Snead State
The Weevils bats came alive, led by Trevor McCulley, who went 3-for-4, with a pair of RBIs and a run scored in Friday’s nightcap, an 11-7 ESCC win.
Leadoff hitter Bryce Stephens went 2-for-4 with a double, scored twice and drove in two runs; David Hudson was 2-for-4, with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs; and Mac Danford was 2-for-3, with a double, a walk, a run scored and an RBI.
Michael Conder tripled and scored two runs; Hansen had a single, a run scored and an RBI; Carter Duke singled, drew a walk and scored a run; Joey Garrett singled; and Slappey walked and scored a run.
On the mound, Bailey Shannon started, worked 3.1 innings and was touched for four hits and five runs; Shannon walked one and struck out three.
Elliott Baxter worked .2 of an inning, allowed one hit and an earned run while striking out one.
Carter Clark closed and pitched the final 2.2 innings, gave up a hit and a run and struck out one.
ESCC beats Wallace-Dothan
Saturday, Enterprise downed Wallace-Dothan 8-4 by outhitting the Govs 11-8.
The Weevils scored three runs in the top of the second inning and added one in the fourth; Wallace scored two runs in the bottom of the third and again in the fourth to tie the score.
Enterprise scored a run in the fifth and sixth and added two in the ninth, while holding the Govs scoreless their last five at-bats.
In the win, Slappey doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in a run; Stephens went 2-for-5, scored a run and drove in another; and McLeod had a pair of singles and a walk.
Cam Williams and Danford singled, walked and scored twice each; Carter Duke went 1-for-2, walked, scored and had an RBI; Turrell singled, walked twice and drove in a run; and Trevor McCulley added a single to the ESCC cause.
Logan Fleming started on the mound for ESCC, gave up six hits and four runs (two earned), walked two and struck out one in 4.0 innings.
Blake Holman took it home from there, gave up two hits and struck out eight as the Weevils improved to 4-4 with three games left in February.
After playing Gulf Coast Tuesday, the Weevils travel to Andrew College Thursday for a doubleheader.
New player
February 14 was an off day on the ESCC schedule, but for Bubba Frichter and wife Shelby it was the day their second son, Brady, was born, giving brother Bo someone to play with in seasons to come.