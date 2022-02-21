ESCC baseball earns big wins

The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils won four of the five baseball games they played last week, but their coach, Bubba Frichter, had the biggest win in all of February and it didn’t happen on a baseball field.

After sweeping a doubleheader against the Huntingdon College junior varsity Tuesday, ESCC won two of three games they played in the Hits For Heroes annual event in Dothan over the weekend.

Saints edge Weevils

The Weevils faced South Division rival L.B. Wallace Friday and lost 5-2 but rebounded with wins against Snead State (Friday) and Wallace-Dothan (Saturday).

Enterprise took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning against LBW, but the Saints tied the score in the top of the second, added two runs in the third and one in the seventh; Enterprise got its second run in the seventh frame.

Caden Turrell tripled for one of ESCC’s five hits, drew a walk and scored both ESCC runs against the Saints.

Micah McLeod singled, walked and drove in a run; Caden Slappey doubled; and Joey Garrett and Brady Peddie both added singles.