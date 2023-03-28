The visiting Coastal Alabama Community College-North Eagles scored three runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils in the first game, 5-4, win in Friday’s South Division baseball doubleheader.

Coastal added a run each in the second and sixth innings and held Enterprise to single runs in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings.

The doubleheader was moved up a day due to threats of inclement weather Saturday.

As has happened all too frequently in recent games, ESCC bats were cold, producing only four hits; ESCC drew but two bases-on-balls.

ESCC lead-off hitter Blayne McDaniel, who had half of ESCC’s hits, singled to start the bottom of the first inning, advanced on a fielder’s choice by Michael Conder, and scored on Caden Slappey’s infield groundout.

Later, McDaniel walked in the third stanza and came around to score on a single by Slappey.

Will Powell singled and scored after advancing on a flyout by Ryals Burch, a single by McDaniel and an RBI-producing, flyball out to right field by Conder.

David Hudson drew a walk and that was ESCC’s offensive output for the game.

Maddux Herring started on the mound for ESCC, gave up two hits, three runs and hit a batter in Coastal’s 3-run first inning.

McDaniel replaced Herring and allowed two hits and a run before being removed for Carter Clark, who gave up five hits and one run while striking out six Eagles.

After their losing streak reached five games with Friday’s opening loss, the Weevils found a way to take a 7-3 win in the nightcap.

While their bats weren’t exactly on fire, the Weevils got 10 hits and drew three walks to produce six earned runs to go with the unearned one; Coastal committed a pair of errors.

Meanwhile, ESCC’s mound corps played turnabout’s fair play, holding the Eagles to three doubles and three singles.

Coastal took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but ESCC got two runs in the third for the lead; Coastal scored one run in the fourth and Enterprise matched that number, then got four runs in the fifth frame.

Coastal got the game’s final run in the top of the seventh.

McDaniel had three singles, an RBI and a run scored to lead the Weevils.

Theron Hawkins doubled home two runs and scored one; Turrell doubled and scored; Conder’s double plated a run to account for all ESCC’s extra-base hits.

Slappey singled, walked and scored a run; Burch singled, walked, drove in a run and scored; Hudson singled home a run and scored a run; Powell singled; and Kelvin Griffin walked and scored.

Blake Derrossett pitched 4.0 innings, allowed four hits, two unearned runs, walked one and struck out one.

Nash Evans (W, 3-1) allowed two hits, one earned run, walked one and struck out three in 3.0 innings to notch the win.

Enterprise (3-9, 12-16) remains last in South Division standings but more than a month remains in the regular season with playoff berths yet undecided.