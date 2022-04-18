ESCC baseball earns split

After being swept in Brewton April 14, the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils were looking to return the favor when the Warhawks of Coastal Alabama Community College-East came to town Friday for the rematch.

The Weevils almost got ’er done; the Warhawks scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull out a 3-2 win in the day’s first game.

Enterprise won the nightcap 9-1.

After Coastal scored a run in the top of the first inning of the opener, the Weevils got both their runs in the second frame.

Caleb Griffin went the distance on the mound for ESCC, allowed six hits, three runs, walked two, struck out four and was bedeviled by five Enterprise errors.

The Weevils got eight hits, with Zach Hansen claiming two of them, both singles.

Mac Danford led off the game with a triple, then scored on a groundout by Brady Peddie, who had a single later in the game.

Bryce Stephens walked, scored ESCC’s other run, and singled in his second trip to the plate; Michael Conder and Trevor McCulley both singled; and McCulley added a sacrifice late in the game.

In the nightcap, the Weevils exploded for five runs in the home half of the first inning and were never headed; Enterprise scored twice in the third frame and once each in the fourth and sixth innings and allowed the Warhawks their only run in the sixth.

Danford led off the game with a home run, added a triple and a single and scored twice to lead the ESCC charge.

Michael Conder homered in his second trip to the plate and drove in two runs.

Cade Watson tripled and scored a run.

Cam Williams doubled, singled twice and scored twice; David Hudson doubled and scored, then added a single; Hansen doubled and singled; Caden Turrell doubled and scored two runs; Stephens had a sacrifice; and Peddie reached on a fielder’s choice, scored a run and drew a walk.

Three ESCC pitchers flummoxed the visitors, with starter Bailey Shannon pitching 5.2 innings of four-hit ball; Shannon allowed a run, walked four and struck out three before being replaced by Maddux Herring, who allowed a hit and a walk before getting the third out.

Hunter Millican closed and didn’t allow a baserunner in the seventh inning.

Enterprise travels to face Wallace-Dothan’s Govs Thursday and will host the Govs Saturday in a doubleheader scheduled to start at noon unless something happens.

Weevils swept

Pitchers for both Enterprise State Community College and Coastal Alabama Community College-East got no respect Thursday, especially in the first game of a South Division doubleheader swept by Coastal-East 17-12, 10-6.

Playing in Brewton, the Boll Weevils got off to a quick start, scored five runs in the top of the first inning, then added two runs in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, and one each in the sixth and seventh innings.

Coastal-East opened with two runs in the bottom of the first frame, four in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, six in the fifth and two in the sixth off a total of 19 hits off four ESCC pitchers.

Caleb Griffin started for the Boll Weevils, didn’t record an out, allowed three hits and three runs (two earned), before being replaced by Logan Fleming, who pitched 1.1 innings and allowed eight hits, six runs (four earned) and struck out one.

Nash Evans followed Fleming for the next 1.2 innings, in which he was touched for two hits and two runs before Elliott Baxter took the hill for the final 3.0 innings; Baxter allowed six hits and six runs (five earned), and struck out three Warhawks.

Four Weevils had three hits apiece in the loss: Mac Danford was 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBIs; Brady Peddie went 3-for-4, walked and scored two runs; Bryce Stephens was 3-for-5 with a double; two singles, two runs scored and three RBIs; and Michael Conder tripled, doubled, singled, scored a run and drove in two.

Cam Williams was 2-for-3, had a sacrifice, walked, scored and drove in a run; Zach Hansen doubled, singled, scored a run and drove in one; and Micah McLeod doubled, singled, drove in a run and scored twice.

David Hudson had a double, a run scored and an RBI; and Caden Turrell had a triple, a walk and a run scored.

In the nightcap, Enterprise again took an early lead, scoring three runs in the first inning. The Weevils scored a run in the fourth frame and two in the seventh, while Coastal-East got a run in the first inning, four in the second, two in the fourth and three in the fifth that notched the win.

Williams and Stephens had a pair of hits apiece for the Weevils to account for half the team’s hits. Williams doubled, singled, scored a run and drove in two and Stephens had two singles and an RBI.

Hudson tripled and scored a run; Danford doubled and scored; Cade Watson singled and walked; McLeod walked three times and scored twice; and Peddie scored for the Weevils.

Joey Garrett started on the mound and took the loss in 4.0 innings that saw him allow seven hits, three walks and 10 runs (nine earned): Garrett struck out three.

Blake Holman pitched the final 2.0 innings of two-hit ball; he walked one and struck out two.