ESCC baseball keeps post-season hopes alive

Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils kept post-season hopes alive by gaining a split with Coastal Alabama Community College-North Monday in a doubleheader postponed from Saturday.

Coastal won Monday’s opener 8-4 out-hitting the Weevils 12-9 and handing ESCC its fifth-consecutive loss.

Micah McLeod had two of ESCC’s hits, with a double, a single and a bases-on-balls; Christian Beasley singled twice, drove in a run and scored a run; Carter Duke doubled and drove in a run; and Bailey Shannon also doubled and drove in a run.

Brady Peddie doubled, walked and scored a run; Connor Purvis singled, walked twice and scored a run; and Taylor Gover singled for the Weevils.

Caleb Griffin was Monday’s starting ESCC pitcher; the southpaw pitched 4.0 innings, gave up six hits and four earned runs, walked three and struck out two.

Jade Sikes pitched 1.1 innings, allowed five hits and three earned runs and walked two batters.

Elliott Baxter pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowed one hit, one run and struck out one.