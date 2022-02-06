ESCC baseball opens Monday

Thirteen sophomores will lead the charge toward a baseball playoff berth for the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils when they take the field Monday in Mobile against the Spring Hill College junior varsity to open the 2022 season.
RHP Elliott Baxter (Enterprise), is one of the team’s Wiregrass Area sophomores, a group that also includes LHP Caleb Griffin (New Brockton), INF Cam Williams (Columbia) and LHP Maddux Herring (Ariton).
Other sophomores, from Alabama, are OF/INF Carter Duke (Smiths Station), RHP Jalen Gaston (Montgomery) and RHP/UTIL Zach Hansen (Daphne).
Sophomore Boll Weevils from Florida are C Micah McLeod (Franklin Co.), INF/C Mac Danford (Sneads), INF/RHP Brady Peddie (Hosford) and LHP Trentin Barbee (Grand Ridge)
RHP Bailey Shannon (Logansville, Georgia) and RHP Hunter Millican (Slaughter, Louisiana) will also take the field for the Weevils.
Seventeen freshmen, including Enterprise High School graduates RHP Logan Fleming and OF Jackson Lessmann, will compete for playing time.
Other Wiregrass Area players are INF Carson Dunlap (Skipperville), RHP Nash Evans (Ariton), RHP Landon Johnson (Ashford) and OF Theron Hawkins (Wicksburg).
Also joining the team as freshmen are the following players from Florida: C Kelvin Griffin (Port St. Joe), OF Cade Watson (Santa Rosa Beach), OF Caden Turrell (Port St. Joe), INF/RHP Joey Garrett (Lynn Haven), OF/INF Caden Slappey (Tallahassee), INF Trevor McCulley (Wakulla), RHP Blake Holman (Panama City) and INF/OF David Hudson (Panama City).
Two Georgia natives, INF/RHP Bryce Stephens (Tifton) and OF Michael Conder (Bainbridge), and RHP Connor Galloway (Piketon, Ohio) complete the roster for veteran coach Bubba Frichter.
After Monday’s doubleheader, the Weevils are scheduled to travel to Huntingdon Wednesday.
Enterprise is slated to face Lurleen B. Wallace and Snead State Friday and Wallace Dothan Saturday in the Hits For Heroes event at Dothan’s Westgate Park.