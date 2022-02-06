ESCC baseball opens Monday

Thirteen sophomores will lead the charge toward a baseball playoff berth for the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils when they take the field Monday in Mobile against the Spring Hill College junior varsity to open the 2022 season.

RHP Elliott Baxter (Enterprise), is one of the team’s Wiregrass Area sophomores, a group that also includes LHP Caleb Griffin (New Brockton), INF Cam Williams (Columbia) and LHP Maddux Herring (Ariton).

Other sophomores, from Alabama, are OF/INF Carter Duke (Smiths Station), RHP Jalen Gaston (Montgomery) and RHP/UTIL Zach Hansen (Daphne).