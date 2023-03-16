Through games of March 9, Enterprise Community College’s Boll Weevils (9-9, 0-2) had been involved in 11 games when double digits were scored by one or both teams.

The Weevils lost seven of those games, including an 18-10 loss to Wallace Dothan in early February.

The seven losses included two at Bishop State Community College in Mobile March 9; the Wildcats swept the Weevils, 11-1, 10-2, to account for ESCC’s two early South Division losses.

During a doubleheader split with Bishop Saturday, the Weevils (10-10, 1-3) added another double-digit game, a loss, to now stand with 12 double-digit games after 20 have been played.

In Thursday’s first game in Mobile, Bishop pitcher Caleb Sanders worked 6.0 innings of five-hit ball, walked one, struck out four and surrendered a solo home run to Caleb Slappey for ESCC’s lone run.

Keito Muto, Kelvin Griffin, Jason Roberts, and Josh Neutze added singles to account for ESCC’s offense.

Meanwhile, Bishop collected 13 hits off four of Enterprise’s five pitchers.

Sam Bennett, Nash Evans (L, 2-1), Maddux Herring, Landon Johnson (no hits in 0.1 innings), and Braydon Harvin all saw mound time.

In the 10-2 nightcap loss, Enterprise scored a run in the second inning and added another in the third for its only scores.

Bishop scored once in the second inning, twice in the third, and six times in the fifth; the Wildcats added a run in the bottom of the sixth.

Bishop hurler Bryce Dolce duplicated Sanders’ first-game feat in the nightcap by allowing ESCC hitters only five hits, including a home run; he struck out four and didn’t issue a walk.

Enterprise’s Roberts singled twice and scored a run; Blayne McDaniel’s home run was the other run.

Michael Conder singled for Enterprise.

Carter Clarke (L, 1-2), Theron Hawkins and Drew Cashin saw action on the hill in the nightcap.

Saturday games

Saturday at Boll Weevil Field, in the first game Bishop pounded 15 combined hits off three ESCC pitchers: Chris Matthews, Joey Garrett and TJ Martin (L, 0-1) worked in the 13-8 ESCC loss.

Enterprise hitters supported their mound staff with 11 hits, led by Slappey’s 3-for-4 performance, which included two singles and a homer, which produced an RBI and two runs scored.

Conder homered, drove in three runs and scored one; Hudson doubled twice, drove in three runs and scored one; McDaniel doubled, singled and scored a run; and Russell Allen doubled, singled, scored a run and drove in one.

Griffin added a single to ESCC’s effort.

In Saturday’s nightcap, Bishop appeared set for another sweep.

After the Wildcats scored a run in the top of the first, the Weevils scored two runs in the second. Bishop scored twice in the fourth frame and Enterprise answered with one run in the bottom of the inning to tie the score, 3-3.

Bishop plated three runs in the sixth inning and added one in the top of the seventh to lead, 7-3, when the Weevils came to bat in the bottom of the seventh frame.

Before Bishop knew what happened, Enterprise rallied for five runs and an 8-7 victory.

Ryles Burch had three hits, a double, two singles, an RBI and a run scored to pace the Weevils.

Hudson doubled, singled, scored a run and drove in one; Carter Clark doubled, singled and scored a run; and Garrett doubled and plated a run.

Roberts singled home a run; Neutze had three RBIs; and Slappey singled and scored.

On the mound, McDaniel, Blake Derrossett, Evans, and Cashin (W, 2-1) combined to help snap the three-game losing streak.

Enterprise is scheduled to host Wallace Community College-Selma Thursday in a doubleheader, with first pitch planned for noon, weather permitting.