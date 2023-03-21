Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils split a doubleheader with visiting Wallace Community College’s Patriots March 16.

The Weevils overcame first-inning jitters for a come-from-behind, 5-4 win in Thursday’s first game but four runs weren’t enough for ESCC in the nightcap won by the Patriots, 6-4.

After Wallace scored two runs in the first inning of the first game, ESCC got on the board with four runs in the home half of the first and added a single run in the fifth.

The Weevils fought off a late rally when they retired the side after Wallace scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning.

David Hudson homered, singled and drove in four ESCC runs, and Blayne McDaniel had two singles and two runs scored, the only hits for the Weevils.

Caden Turrell walked twice and scored a run; Jason Roberts walked and scored; and Ryles Burch walked to account for ESCC’s baserunners.

George Dobkowski (W, 1-1) pitched 6.2 innings, gave up six hits, four runs (two earned), walked three and struck out three.

Nash Evans got the final out for his second save of the season.

Evans was one of four pitchers to take the mound in the nightcap; he retired the only batter he faced.

Chris Matthews pitched 4.0 innings, allowed three hits, one earned run and struck out one batter.

T.J. Martin gave up three hits and two earned runs and a walk in 1.2 innings on the hill and after Nash got an out, Drew Cashin (L, 2-2) pitched 1.0 innings, allowed two hits, walked one and gave up three runs, only one was earned.

The game began as a pitcher’s duel.

Neither team scored until Wallace plated a lone run in the fourth inning; Enterprise answered with three runs in the bottom half of the frame.

Wallace tied the score with two runs scored in the sixth inning but ESCC retook the lead, scoring one run in its half of the inning.

Wallace got the lead for good with three runs in the seventh, then held the Weevils in their last at-bat for the 6-4 win.

ESCC scattered seven hits in the loss, with Turrell’s homer and three RBIs the loudest hit. Roberts doubled, singled and scored two runs; Hudson singled, drove in a run and scored; and McDaniel added a pair of singles.

Kelvin Griffin drew the only walk Wallace allowed.

Through games of March 16, Wallace-Dothan (5-1, 18-8) holds the South Division’s over Coastal Alabama-North (1-0-1, 12-5-1).

Wallace-Selma (4-2, 12-8) is third; Bishop State is fourth (4-1-1, 12-11); L.B. Wallace (2-2, 11-12) is fifth; and Chattahoochee Valley (3-2, 6-14) is sixth.

Enterprise (2-4, 11-11) and Coastal Alabama-South (2-4, 4-23) are tied for seventh; and Coastal Alabama-East (1-5, 8-17) is ninth with seven weeks remaining in the regular season.

The Weevils were scheduled for a trip to Selma for a South Division rematch with the Patriots Saturday.

Enterprise’s next home date is scheduled March 25, against Coastal Alabama-North.