ESCC baseball splits with Andrew College
ESCC baseball splits with Andrew College

escc logo

Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils snatched their bats out of their scabbards in the first game of a doubleheader against Andrew College in Cuthbert, Georgia on Thursday, with 12 hits and a 11-6 win.

David Hudson led the charge with a 3-for-5 game that saw him score twice and drive in a run, but Caden Turrell had the loudest hit, a home run, plus a single, a walk, an RBI and 4 runs scored.

Bryce Stephens enjoyed a busy game as well, going 2-for-4, with a walk, 2 runs scored and 3 RBI’s.

Cam Williams went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI; Joey Garrett singled, walked and drove in 2 runs; Mac Danford walked twice and scored a run; Carter Duke singled, drove in a run and scored once; and Micah McLeod, batting ninth, singled and walked.

Williams stole a pair of bases, Duke, McLeod and Turrell swiped a base apiece.

On the mound, ESCC starter Logan Fleming allowed 5 hits in 4.0 innings, surrendered 4 runs (3 ER), issued a walk and struck out 6.

Reliever Blake Holman got the win by pitching the final 3.0 innings in which he surrendered 6 hits, 2 runs and a walk, while striking out 3.

Second Game

The Weevils were held to 7 hits in a 4-3 loss in Thursday’s nightcap.

Michael Conder’s double was the only extra-base hit Enterprise had; Conder also singled and drove in a pair of runs.

Brady Peddie went 2-for-4; Trevor McCulley was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored; and McLeod was 1-for-3 with a walk.

Stephens and Turrell had a stolen base apiece.

Four Weevils pitched in the nightcap.

Starter Nash Evans went 1.0 innings, allowed 2 hits and struck out 2 before being replaced by Bailey Shannon, who pitched 2.2 innings, gave up a hit, a walk and he struck out 4.

Maddux Herring pitched the next 1.1 innings, gave up a pair of hits, 3 earned runs, walked 2, struck out 1 and got tagged with the loss.

Landon Johnson closed and went the final 1.1 innings, allowed a pair of hits and an earned run and had a strikeout.

“We’re a very young team and we’ve been playing a lot of guys as we’re getting ready for our division schedule,” said ESCC coach Bubba Frichter. “We have some talented players and guys are stepping up in leadership roles.

“These guys don’t like to lose … anything. They work hard and do the things Major League teams don’t always do now; they bunt, steal bases, make the plays in the field, support their teammates and keep their minds in the game.”

The Weevils travel to face Nunez College in Chalmette, Louisiana, Friday and Saturday, and will open South Division play March 10, hosting Bishop State in a 9-inning game scheduled for a 3 p.m. start.

