ESCC baseball splits with Andrew College

The Weevils were held to 7 hits in a 4-3 loss in Thursday’s nightcap.

Michael Conder’s double was the only extra-base hit Enterprise had; Conder also singled and drove in a pair of runs.

Brady Peddie went 2-for-4; Trevor McCulley was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored; and McLeod was 1-for-3 with a walk.

Stephens and Turrell had a stolen base apiece.

Four Weevils pitched in the nightcap.

Starter Nash Evans went 1.0 innings, allowed 2 hits and struck out 2 before being replaced by Bailey Shannon, who pitched 2.2 innings, gave up a hit, a walk and he struck out 4.

Maddux Herring pitched the next 1.1 innings, gave up a pair of hits, 3 earned runs, walked 2, struck out 1 and got tagged with the loss.

Landon Johnson closed and went the final 1.1 innings, allowed a pair of hits and an earned run and had a strikeout.

“We’re a very young team and we’ve been playing a lot of guys as we’re getting ready for our division schedule,” said ESCC coach Bubba Frichter. “We have some talented players and guys are stepping up in leadership roles.