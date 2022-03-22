 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ESCC baseball splits

escc logo

The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils ended a 3-3 week by splitting a doubleheader with South Division rival Wallace State Community College-Selma Saturday at Lint Warren Field.

The Weevils lost the opening game 8-2.

Wallace-Selma scored a run in the first inning and was never headed; the Patriots added five runs in the sixth and two in the seventh while allowing Enterprise a pair of runs in the seventh.

The Weevils managed four hits, with David Hudson’s double and single producing half the total.

Brady Peddie singled and scored a run and Caden Turrell singled and drove in a run.

Joey Garrett had ESCC’s other RBI and Carter Duke walked and scored.

Mac Danford, Caden Slappey, Micah McLeod, Bryce Stephens and Garrett also drew walks.

Five errors helped undermine Enterprise pitching.

Starter Logan Fleming worked 5.1 innings, allowed four runs (two earned), walked one and struck out six before being replaced by Blake Holman for the final 1.2 innings; Holman gave up three hits and four runs (one earned).

Seven hits, better fielding and solid pitching earned the Weevils a 4-1 win in Saturday’s nightcap.

Wallace-Selma scored its run in the second and the Weevils tied the score in the bottom half of the inning and added three runs in the fourth for all the scoring.

Meanwhile, ESCC made no errors behind Bailey Shannon’s memorable one-hit masterpiece in which he walked four Patriots and struck out 11.

Trevor McCulley went 1-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs for Enterprise.

Kelvin Griffin went 2-for-2 and scored a run for the Weevils and Stephens was 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Turrell singled, walked and scored a run; Cam Williams singled and walked; and Danford also walked.

As winter morphed into spring, Coastal Alabama-East (6-2, 10-16) led the South Division, followed by Coastal Alabama-North (3-1, 15-7), Wallace-Dothan (5-3, 15-11), Bishop State (4-4, 15-13), Coastal Alabama-South (4-4, 11-13-1), Enterprise State (4-4, 10-12), Chattahoochee Valley (4-4, 10-15), L.B. Wallace (1-3, 9-14) and Wallace-Selma (1-7, 10-12), all still in contention for playoff berths.

Enterprise is scheduled to host Coastal Alabama-South in doubleheader action Thursday, with the first pitch scheduled for 12 p.m.

