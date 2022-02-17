ESCC baseball sweeps Huntingdon

The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils swept a doubleheader against the Huntingdon College JV squad in Montgomery Tuesday to improve to 3-2 on the season.

Enterprise dominated the Hawks in both hitting and pitching in both games.

The Weevils won the opener 8-1 by scoring a run in the first inning, two in the second, three in the sixth and two in the seventh inning.

Huntingdon scored what proved to be its only run of the day in the bottom of the first inning of the first game.

The Weevils had 12 hits in the opener, with Mac Danford, David Hudson, Michael Conder and Carter Duke leading the charge with a pair of hits apiece.

Danford also drew two walks and scored a run; Hudson had a walk and scored three runs; Conder tripled, walked, scored a run and had an RBI; and Dunlap had three RBIs and a run scored.

Leadoff hitter Caden Turrell had a hit, a run scored and an RBI; Bryce Stephens had a hit and a walk; Brady Peddie had a double; and Carson Dunlap had a hit, a run scored and three RBIs.