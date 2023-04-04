Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils were swept at home by South Division foe Chattahoochee Valley Community College’s Pirates March 30, ending a dismal 4-12 month that left ESCC searching for ways to win.

The month-ending 6-3, 8-2, losses were typical of March’s other setbacks; the Weevils averaged three runs in the 12 losses, against an 8.1 scoring average by their opponents.

Six singles were all the Weevils could muster in the first game against CVCC.

Blayne McDaniel had two of ESCC’s hits, drew a walk and scored a run; Caden Slappey had two singles and a walk; Michael Conder had a single and an RBI; and Josh Neutze added a single.

Russell Allen and Ryles Burch scored a run apiece for the Weevils.

McDaniel (L, 1-2) worked three innings on the mound and allowed six hits, six runs (two earned), walked two and struck out one; Kevin Lacivita pitched an inning, surrendered one hit, walked two and struck out one; and Drew Cashin, in 3.0 innings, gave up one hit, walked one and struck out two Pirates.

In the nightcap, ESCC again struggled at the plate with Will Powell’s double the only extra-base hit among the five hits the Weevils managed.

Powel added a single and scored a run; Burch singled twice and drove in a par of runs; and McDaniel had a single to account for all ESCC’s offense.

Carter Clark (L, 1-3) worked 4.0 innings on the mound for Enterprise, allowed nine hits, seven runs (four earned), walked two and struck out three.

Theron Hawkins pitched the final 3.0 innings, allowed two hits, one run and two walks.

The Weevils and Pirates met again on April Fool’s Day for two games that began with an, 11-0, ESCC loss in Phenix City; Neutze’s double was the only ESCC hit and

Hudson’s walk proved to be the only other baserunner the Weevils managed.

TJ Martin (L, 0-2) surrendered five hits and four earned runs in 1.2 innings; Braydon Harvin, in 1.2 innings, allowed a hit and a walk and struck out one; and Joey Garrett allowed five hits, seven runs (six earned) and walked one, while retiring two batters.

Saturday’s nightcap provided much-needed relief as the Weevils scratched out a 6-5 win.

Enterprise scored a run in the top of the first, fell behind when CVCC plated three runs in the fourth inning and tied the score with two runs in the fifth frame.

The Weevils took the lead with a 3-run outburst in the sixth inning then held on for the win while CVCC scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Weevils earned nine hits; a triple by Neutze and doubles by Powell and Hawkins were the only extra-base hits to accompany six singles.

Hawkins, 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs; Hudson 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI; and McDaniel, 2-for-4, led Enterprise.

Powell’s double produced two RBIs; Neutze scored a run, as did Carter Clark; Slappey singled and scored.

Blake Derrossett pitched 3.2 innings, allowed four hits, three earned runs, walked one and struck out two; Nash Evans (W, 4-1) pitched 3.1 innings, gave up three hits, two earned runs, walked one and struck out three.

Despite the recent struggles, ESCC (4-12, 13-19) remains in the chase for a playoff spot with a month left in the 2023 season. Wallace Community College-Dothan (12-4, 25-11) leads the South Division.