Weevil Women swept in Monroeville

After opening their four-game series with Coastal Alabama Community College-North with an extra-inning, 6-5 win Thursday, the Enterprise State…

ESCC baseball earns split

The visiting Coastal Alabama Community College-North Eagles scored three runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed the Enterprise …

ESCC sweeps softball doubleheader

Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women stepped out of South Division play on the road Tuesday and claimed a doubleheader sweep agai…

Weevils swept in Monroeville

Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils got eight hits but didn’t figure out what to do with them in the first game of a South Divis…