ESCC baseball swept by Bishop State

The old baseball doubleheader adage, “split on the road, sweep at home” was not in play for the entire Enterprise State Community College four-game series with Bishop State Community College March 13-14.

Due to rain, Thursday’s games were played Sunday in Mobile, and Saturday’s games were played in Enterprise Monday.

Enterprise split with Bishop Sunday but got swept Monday 5-4, 15-1.

The Boll Weevils did everything but win Monday’s first game.

After giving up a pair of runs in the first inning, ESCC battled back with single runs in the first and third innings to tie the score.

Bishop regained the lead with a run in the top of the fourth but Enterprise knotted the score, 3-3, with a run in the sixth.

Again, Bishop scored a run, in the top of the seventh; Enterprise responded with a run to send the game into extra innings.

Bishop scored in the top of the eighth frame and held the Weevils scoreless in the home half of the inning for the win.

Enterprise left tying and winning runs on base the last two innings.

Leadoff hitter Michael Conder did his job by reaching first on two singles and by getting hit by a pitch; Conder scored a run.

David Hudson reached on an error, tripled, singled and scored a run; Joey Garrett doubled, singled, scored a run and drove in one. Micah McLeod singled.

Cam Williams had a pinch-hit single and pinch-runner Caden Turrell scored a run.

Bryce Stephens pitched a complete game for the Weevils, allowed eight hits and struck out five. He was victimized by a pair of errors behind him.

Enterprise never seemed to be “in” Monday’s nightcap as the Wildcats scored three runs in the first inning, 11 in the third and one in the fifth inning of the mercy-rule game.

Enterprise got its only run in the fourth inning.

Hudson and Turrell both doubled for the only extra-base hits for the Weevils. Hudson scored the lone run.

Conder singled and walked; Garrett, Carter Duke and Zach Hansen all added singles; and Jackson Lessmann drew a walk.

ESCC’s Bailey Shannon started on the mound and was tagged with the loss. Landon Johnson, Blake Holman, Maddux Herring, Hunter Millican and Nash Evans all saw action in relief.

The Wildcats got 13 hits and drew eight walks.

The Weevils are scheduled to play at Wallace-Selma Thursday and will host the South Division rival Saturday with a noon start scheduled for the doubleheader.

Sunday split

Logan Fleming pitched six innings, gave up six hits and only two earned runs while walking three and striking out seven Wildcats, but his efforts weren’t enough as the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils lost 4-2 to Bishop State Community College in the first game of a rare Sunday baseball doubleheader in Mobile.

Carter Duke’s 2-run homer in the top of the fifth inning wasn’t enough for the Weevils in the first game against a South Division opponent.

Joey Garrett had a pair of singles and scored a run for ESCC; Mac Danford, Brady Peddie, Caden Slappey and Micah McLeod added singles to the Enterprise total.

In the nightcap, the Weevils took an early lead and never trailed in a 4-3 win.

Enterprise scored a run in the first inning, two in the second and one in the fifth, then held onto the lead when the Wildcats scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Garrett started on the mound for the Weevils and earned the win for six innings of 3-hit ball in which he walked four, struck out five and allowed the Wildcats one earned run.

Carter Clark earned a save for an inning’s work that included a pair of hits and two runs allowed.

Garrett also had a good day at the plate with a 2-for-3 performance that produced an RBI.

David Hudson doubled, singled and scored an ESCC run; Duke singled and drove in a run; Michael Conder singled and scored; Trevor McCulley added a single to the ESCC total; and Danford and Zach Hanson scored a run apiece in the win.

ESCC (1-1, 7-9) and Bishop (1-1, 12-10) were tied for fourth place after the opening weekend of division play; Wallace-Dothan (2-0, 11-8) leads the division.