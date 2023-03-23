For some reason, facing quality South Division pitching, playing on cold, windy days and possibly some mysterious force, something has chilled Enterprise State Community College’s run production lately.

After splitting a doubleheader with Wallace Community College-Selma on March 16 in Enterprise (2-6, 11-14), the Boll Weevils went to Selma (4-2, 12-8) for a rematch Saturday and were swept, 5-3, 2-1.

The Weevils collected nine hits and two walks in Saturday’s first game, with Josh Neutze and Caden Slappey leading the way with a double and single apiece.

Neutze scored one run and Slappey reached on a walk but didn’t score.

David Hudson doubled, drove in a run, and scored one; Jason Roberts singled and walked; Russell Allen singled; and Caden Turrell singled home a run, as did Blayne McDaniel.

Blake Derrossett pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, walked one and struck out one; Maddux Herring (L, 0-1) worked 4.1 innings, surrendered five hits and five runs (three earned), walked one and struck out two.

Enterprise scored twice in the second inning and once in the fourth, while Wallace scored once in the first and third innings and three times in the fourth frame.

In the nightcap, ESCC managed but four hits and a bases-on-balls in support of pitchers Nash Evans and Kevin Lacivita (L, 0-1) who held Wallace to three hits and two walks.

Evans struck out the two batters he faced while Lacivita worked 5.1 innings, gave up three hits, two unearned runs, a pair of walks and struck out two Patriots.

Enterprise made two costly errors.

Roberts doubled and scored ESCC’s only run and extra-base hit.

Carter Clark’s single scored Roberts.

Theron Hawkins, Hudson, and McDaniel all singled in the loss.

The Weevils scored their run in the fifth inning after Wallace got single runs in the first and third frames.

Enterprise travels to Monroeville to play Coastal Alabama Community College-North Thursday and will entertain the Eagles in a Saturday doubleheader.