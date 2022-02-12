 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ESCC basketball splits with Bishop State
ESCC basketball splits with Bishop State

Weevil

The best and worst basketball teams in the Alabama Community College Conference’s South Division played in Enterprise State Community College’s Ray Lolley Gym Thursday night.

It wasn’t a home game for either team.

The division-leading Bishop State Community College Lady Wildcats had to fight tooth and nail and rely on creative officiating near the game’s end to beat ESCC’s Weevil Women 79-74.

A series of unexplainable fouls took away four scoring opportunities for Enterprise as the clock ticked down.

Zaykeria Johnson led ESCC with 23 points; Jesslyn Culverhouse netted 19 points; Erin Johnson scored 13 and Michelle Neal added 10.

The South Division’s best team, Bishop (11-3, 14-10), remains ahead of Chattahoochee Valley (9-5, 13-11), Coastal Alabama-South (5-8, 7-12), Wallace-Selma (5-9, 6-13), ESCC (3-10, 4-13), L.B. Wallace (2-11, 2-13) and Coastal-North (0-13, 1-19).

Men winEnterprise’s men’s team struggled at times and couldn’t put its game against the South Division’s cellar-dweller away until the final five minutes of a 90-73 win against the hapless Wildcats.

Chattahoochee Valley (12-3, 18-7) leads the South Division ahead of Coastal-South (11-4, 17-5), Wallace-Selma (8-7, 13-7), Coastal-North (6-9, 8-15), Enterprise (4-12, 5-17), L.B. Wallace (3-12, 3-12) and Bishop (0-16, 2-22).

All seven Weevils scored against Bishop with Jalen Gaston leading the way with 25 points; Celoni Louissaint scored 24 points.

Brydon Whitaker netted 12 points, Tiquale Taylor had 10 and James Pouncy Jr. and Colby Fuller scored 7 points apiece. Hayes Floyd added 5 points in the ESCC win.

Enterprise plays at Coastal-North Monday and is scheduled to host Gadsden State Feb. 18.

