ESCC basketball sweeps

Hayes Floyd had 17 points and Braxton Whitaker had 10; James Pouncy Jr. added 6 points and Colby Fuller made 2 as the Weevils and Patriots traded baskets all game.

Enterprise led after the game’s first 10 minutes 23-21 and 43-41 at intermission. The score stood 60-60 with 10 minutes left to play Monday.

The Weevils never trailed in the game’s final 10 minutes.

“We played a really good game, start to finish,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “Even though we’ve clinched fourth place, we need to win Thursday’s game to keep this winning thing going.”

Enterprise has won its last four games.

Weevil WomenMinutes before the Weevil Women took the court Monday, Williams was worried about how the team would play.

“I don’t know why we wait so long to start playing and then have to try to catch up,” Williams said, as the ESCC squad has lost three games in February because of slow starts, plus missed free throws, missed layups and turnovers.

Monday, the Weevil Women missed seven free throws, 22 layups and had 18 turnovers.