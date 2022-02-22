ESCC basketball sweeps

Presidents Day 2022 wasn’t a holiday for Enterprise State Community College’s basketball teams as they hosted Wallace Community College-Selma’s Patriots in critical games with both ESCC teams needing wins to get to Tuscaloosa next week for the state tournament.
Men win biggieESCC’s Boll Weevils and Wallace’s Patriots played a classic Monday night and ESCC did some holiday celebrating at the end of an 85-81 win that wasn’t clinched until 10 seconds were left on the game clock.
With Monday’s win, Enterprise held onto fourth place in the South Division, behind Chattahoochee Valley (15-4, 21-8), Coastal Alabama-South (12-5, 18-6) and Wallace-Selma (11-8, 16-8).
Enterprise (7-12, 8-17) currently stands a game ahead of Coastal Alabama-North (6-13, 7-20), and since Coastal-North completed its season with a 79-61 loss to Coastal-South Monday, the Weevils own sole possession of fourth place and the ticket to Tuscaloosa that goes with it.
LBW (3-16, 3-16) and Bishop State (1-18, 3-24) hold the bottom two spots in the South Division.
Enterprise has been hampered by having only 7-8 players available for duty since January; six of the eight ESCC players who dressed out for Monday’s game scored, led by Jalen Gaston’s 27 points and Celoui Louissaint’s 23.
Hayes Floyd had 17 points and Braxton Whitaker had 10; James Pouncy Jr. added 6 points and Colby Fuller made 2 as the Weevils and Patriots traded baskets all game.
Enterprise led after the game’s first 10 minutes 23-21 and 43-41 at intermission. The score stood 60-60 with 10 minutes left to play Monday.
The Weevils never trailed in the game’s final 10 minutes.
“We played a really good game, start to finish,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “Even though we’ve clinched fourth place, we need to win Thursday’s game to keep this winning thing going.”
Enterprise has won its last four games.
Weevil WomenMinutes before the Weevil Women took the court Monday, Williams was worried about how the team would play.
“I don’t know why we wait so long to start playing and then have to try to catch up,” Williams said, as the ESCC squad has lost three games in February because of slow starts, plus missed free throws, missed layups and turnovers.
Monday, the Weevil Women missed seven free throws, 22 layups and had 18 turnovers.
Some of the missed layups were caused by Wallace fouls that led to most of ESCC’s 14 points off free throws.
But the Weevil Women didn’t get off to a slow start, overcame their miscues and finished strong in a 96-43 victory against the hapless Patriots.
Enterprise connected on an even dozen 3-point shots, nine in the first half, and dominated rebounding to put the game out of reach early.
ESCC led 31-10 at the end of the first quarter, 56-22 at intermission and 78-36 when the fourth period opened.
All nine ESCC players saw action and all scored, with Zaykeria Johnson and Jordan Crews leading the charge with 24 and 16 points, respectively.
Nadia Mathews added 12 points and Erin Johnson netted 10; Michelle Neal, Brandi Watson and Jesslyn Culverhouse had 8 points apiece; Joelyn Smith had 6 points and Maddie Grimsley had 4.
Thursday, the South Division’s fifth-ranked team, ESCC, will host Lurleen B. Wallace, needing a win and some help in case of a tie, after Wallace-Selma and Coastal-South play, to qualify for the state tournament.
Wallace-Selma hosts Coastal-South Thursday.
Bishop (14-3, 17-10) has clinched the South Division’s first place, with Chattahoochee Valley (11-5, 15-11), Coastal Alabama-South (7-9, 9-13) and Wallace-Selma (6-11, 7-15) ahead of ESCC (5-12, 6-15).