ESCC basketball teams lose in home openers

After a postponed game last week, the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils finally opened their home basketball season against Andrew College’s Tigers Tuesday in Ray Lolley Gym.
The visitors, led by 7’0” Richard Rivers, of Philadelphia, stole the game due largely to ESCC mistakes.
The Tigers won the see-saw battle 81-78 before seats filled with fans for the first time in two seasons.
Enterprise led 19-15 midway through the first half and 39-38 at intermission. The Tigers were ahead 62-55 with 10 minutes left in the game but ESCC surged ahead 71-69 with less than four minutes to play, but missed key shots down the stretch.
“Overall, I was pleased with the fact we played hard,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams of the Enterprise team that features only two sophomores, Emmanuel Ige, of Palm Beach, Florida, and Patrick Littlejohn, of Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
“We missed shots we usually make,” Williams added “And we had too many turnovers.
“Now we know the areas we need to work on most and we’ll be back at work tomorrow.”
Willie Screws, of Barbour Co. High School, led ESCC with 18 points and Jalen Gaston, of Montgomery, and Jaquan Kinsey, of Abbeville, netted 15 points apiece in the loss.
Weevil WomenThe ESCC Weevil Women also opened their home schedule Tuesday but struggled from the opening tip- off in an 87-69 loss to Andrew’s Tigers.
Erin Johnson, of Phenix City, had 17 points for ESCC; Jordan Sinclair, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, added 13 points and Zaykeria Johnson, of Ariton, chipped in 12 points in the loss.
Other members of the Weevil Women’s squad are Lilly Brooks and Michelle Neal, Ponce de Leon, Florida; Alexis Hudgens, Dothan; Jordyn Crews and Zyisha Carson, Ozark; Jordan Sinclair, Fort Walton Beach; Brandi Watson, Graceville, Florida; Alyse Madden, Lanett; Madison Grimsley, Abbeville; and Nadya Mathews, Gainesville, Florida.