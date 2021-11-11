ESCC basketball teams lose in home openers

After a postponed game last week, the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils finally opened their home basketball season against Andrew College’s Tigers Tuesday in Ray Lolley Gym.

The visitors, led by 7’0” Richard Rivers, of Philadelphia, stole the game due largely to ESCC mistakes.

The Tigers won the see-saw battle 81-78 before seats filled with fans for the first time in two seasons.

Enterprise led 19-15 midway through the first half and 39-38 at intermission. The Tigers were ahead 62-55 with 10 minutes left in the game but ESCC surged ahead 71-69 with less than four minutes to play, but missed key shots down the stretch.

“Overall, I was pleased with the fact we played hard,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams of the Enterprise team that features only two sophomores, Emmanuel Ige, of Palm Beach, Florida, and Patrick Littlejohn, of Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

“We missed shots we usually make,” Williams added “And we had too many turnovers.

“Now we know the areas we need to work on most and we’ll be back at work tomorrow.”