ESCC basketball teams open play in November

Two sophomores, shooting guard Brandi Watson, from Graceville, Florida, and forward Zaykeria Johnson, Ariton, have returned to Enterprise State Community College for the 2022-23 season.

Eight newcomers round out the squad headed by veteran Enterprise coach Jeremaine Williams.

Among those first-year players are guards Amiyiyah Rollins, Dothan; Mckinna Gray, Elba; Angel Patterson (shooting guard), Bainbridge, Georgia; and Emily Nix, Eufaula.

Freshmen forwards are Cheyenne Ragan, Florala; and Nina Williams (strong forward), Elba.

Playing center for the Weevil Women are Ashlynn Hall, Paxton, Florida, and Jaida Gosha, Enterprise.

ESCC closed out a 1-3 November with an 80-65 loss to visiting Calhoun Community College in Ray Lolley Gym Tuesday.

Rollins led Enterprise with 24 points. Patterson and Williams added 11 points apiece.

“The girls played hard,” Williams said. “We were competitive, and we showed improvement.

“We were without Zaykeria, our leading scorer, who averages 31 points per game, and Jaida also didn’t play. When we get those two players on the floor, they’ll make a big difference.”

Men winThe ESCC Boll Weevils finished November with a 3-1 record by downing Calhoun, 81-79, Tuesday.

Eight sophomores and eight freshmen are currently on the ESCC roster.

Sophomore guards are Xzavier Todd, Atlanta; Jordan Williams, Pensacola; Celoui Louissaint, West Palm Beach, Florida; Patrick Littlejohn, Kings Mountain, North Carolina; Paul Mathews, Quincey, Florida; and Jaquan Kinsey, Abbeville, who will also see playing time at forward.

Looking for playing time are first-year guards Cody Youngblood, Troy; Ahmad Johnson, Marianna, Florida; Tamor Hobdy and Bryan Brickworth, Daleville; Devounte White, Dothan; and Jaquan Broxson, Geneva County.

ESCC sophomore forwards James Pouncy Jr., Dothan, and Juhan Upshaw, Millbrook, are joined by two freshmen, Manok Lual, Jacksonville, Florida, and Rapheal Williams, Barbour County.

Against Calhoun, Youngblood netted 21 points. Lual added 18 points and Johnson had 10.

Enterprise scored the winning basket in the seesaw game with :03 left in the game.

“The team is getting better and beginning to gel,” Williams said. “We got into a rhythm and played hard against a team that came in here undefeated. It’s a conference win and that’s always important.

“A key to the win was scoring from the bench, 40 points, and that made the difference.”

Enterprise is scheduled to play five games in December before South Division games begin in January.

The Weevils will entertain Andrew College Tuesday, Dec. 6.