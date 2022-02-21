ESCC basketball teams split

The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils won a rare Friday night game in Ray Lolley Gym against the visiting Gadsden State Cardinals 97-85, and entered the last week of the regular season in fifth place in South Division standings.
Friday, ESCC led 28-17 midway through the first half, trailed 46-45 at intermission but regained and held the lead 71-63 with 10 minutes remaining in the game.
Four Weevils scored in double figures in handing ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams a well-deserved birthday present.
Jalen Gaston led the way for the Weevils with 28 points, Celoui Louissaint and Brydon Whitaker netted 20 apiece and Patrick Littlejohn had 10.
Chattahoochee Valley (15-4, 21-8) leads the South Division with Coastal Alabama-South (12-5, 18-6), Wallace-Selma (11-7, 16-7) and Coastal Alabama-North (6-13, 7-20) ahead of ESCC (5-12, 7-17).
L.B. Wallace (3-15, 3-15) and Bishop State (0-18, 2-24) hold down the final two South Division slots.
Enterprise hosted Wallace-Selma Monday night and will host L.B Wallace Thursday looking to get into the playoffs which begin the first week of March.
Weevil Women
For some reason, Enterprise’s Weevil Women didn’t play their typical game until the fourth quarter and by then it was too late as the Cardinals held on for a 75-72 win.
Enterprise trailed 20-15 at the end of the first period, 43-31 at halftime and 61-53 entering the fourth quarter; the Weevils missed critical free throws that could have tied or won the game in the final minutes.
Zaykeria Johnson and Jesslyn Culverhouse had 14 points apiece, Erin Johnson chipped in 13 and Nada Matthews netted 11 for Enterprise.
Bishop State (13-3, 16-10) leads the South Division with Chattahoochee Valley (11-5, 15-11), Coastal Alabama-South (6-9, 8-13) and Wallace-Selma (6-10, 7-14) ahead of Enterprise (4-12, 5-15).
L.B. Wallace (2-14, 2-15) and Coastal Alabama-North (0-17, 1-23) hold the final two places in the division.