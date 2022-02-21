ESCC basketball teams split

The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils won a rare Friday night game in Ray Lolley Gym against the visiting Gadsden State Cardinals 97-85, and entered the last week of the regular season in fifth place in South Division standings.

Friday, ESCC led 28-17 midway through the first half, trailed 46-45 at intermission but regained and held the lead 71-63 with 10 minutes remaining in the game.

Four Weevils scored in double figures in handing ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams a well-deserved birthday present.

Jalen Gaston led the way for the Weevils with 28 points, Celoui Louissaint and Brydon Whitaker netted 20 apiece and Patrick Littlejohn had 10.

Chattahoochee Valley (15-4, 21-8) leads the South Division with Coastal Alabama-South (12-5, 18-6), Wallace-Selma (11-7, 16-7) and Coastal Alabama-North (6-13, 7-20) ahead of ESCC (5-12, 7-17).

L.B. Wallace (3-15, 3-15) and Bishop State (0-18, 2-24) hold down the final two South Division slots.

Enterprise hosted Wallace-Selma Monday night and will host L.B Wallace Thursday looking to get into the playoffs which begin the first week of March.