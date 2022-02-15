ESCC basketball teams win

Enterprise State Community College’s basketball teams kicked off their stretch run to the post-season with wins on the road against Coastal Alabama Community College-North Monday night.
Both Enterprise teams are in fifth place in South Division standings, a game out of fourth place in the regular season which concludes at the end of February.
Monday, ESCC’s Weevil Women took an 85-64 win to improve to 4-10 in division games, 5-13 overall.
“We’ve begun playing pressure defense the last couple of games and that’s made a difference,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams.
Enterprise has played with fewer than 10 players all season and hasn’t been able to play as aggressively as some of its opponents.
“Now we’re playing against teams that have pressed all season and their players have tired legs,” Williams said. “It’s time to make a run and playing pressure defense on fresh legs is working. We have a chance to move up in the standings at just the right time.”
Enterprise also played well offensively Monday night with Zaykeria Johnson leading the team in scoring with 22 points.
Jesslyn Culverhouse and Nada Matthews added 13 points apiece to the ESCC cause.
The Enterprise men’s team (5-12, 6-17) played its most balanced offensive game of late, winning 86-80.
Jalen Gaston led Boll Weevil scoring with 21 points; Celoui Louissaint scored 16 points; Brydon Whitaker added 15; Hayes Floyd netted 11; and James Pouncy Jr. scored 10.
“Balance was the key to the win,” Williams said. “When everyone scores, the other team has to closely cover every player and that’s hard to do for a whole game.
“The guys did a great job on defense, too, and held Coastal’s top three scorers below their average points.”
Enterprise, which returns to the court Friday for non-division games against Gadsden State, plays Wallace Community College-Selma Feb. 21, and L.B. Wallace Community College, Feb. 24, to conclude regular-season play.
All three dates will be played in ESCC’s Ray Lolley Gym.