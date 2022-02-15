ESCC basketball teams win

Enterprise State Community College’s basketball teams kicked off their stretch run to the post-season with wins on the road against Coastal Alabama Community College-North Monday night.

Both Enterprise teams are in fifth place in South Division standings, a game out of fourth place in the regular season which concludes at the end of February.

Monday, ESCC’s Weevil Women took an 85-64 win to improve to 4-10 in division games, 5-13 overall.

“We’ve begun playing pressure defense the last couple of games and that’s made a difference,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams.

Enterprise has played with fewer than 10 players all season and hasn’t been able to play as aggressively as some of its opponents.

“Now we’re playing against teams that have pressed all season and their players have tired legs,” Williams said. “It’s time to make a run and playing pressure defense on fresh legs is working. We have a chance to move up in the standings at just the right time.”

Enterprise also played well offensively Monday night with Zaykeria Johnson leading the team in scoring with 22 points.