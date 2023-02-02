Before Wednesday night’s homecoming basketball games against L.B. Wallace Community College in Ray Lolley Gym, Enterprise State Community College coach Jeremaine Williams said despite Monday night’s sweep of Wallace-Selma, both ESCC teams needed to do one thing more than any other to win more games.

“We’ve got to learn to finish games and that’s what it’ll take for us to win,” Williams said. “When we get ahead, we have to keep playing and scoring.”

ESCC’s Weevil Women and the Boll Weevils heeded their coach and swept their second double-netter in three days.

The Weevil Women, all seven of them, downed LBW’s Saints, 67-59. The Boll Weevils, after leading by 14 points midway through the second half, escaped with a 75-70 win in the nightcap by making critical free throws in the game’s final two minutes.

The Weevil Women were sluggish from the opening tip even after they scored their first basket six minutes into the game; LBW led, 9-6, at the end of the first quarter.

Enterprise woke up and led, 32-28, at halftime, and 48-44, at the end of the third quarter en route to improving their South Division record to 2-9 and their overall mark to 3-11.

Amyiyah Rollins scored 30 points for ESCC, Zaykeria Johnson had 17 and Jaida Gosha added 15 hard-earned points, mostly under the goal; the freshman from Enterprise battled for rebounds at both ends of the court the entire game and grabbed her share of caroms.

Enterprise overcame 17 turnovers and 13 missed layups but hit 10-of-19 from the free throw line in the win.

In the nightcap, the Boll Weevils hit 13-of-21 from the charity stripe, suffered 11 turnovers and made 16-of-35- layups on a night most of their shots refused to fall in the last 10 minutes of play.

Jordan Williams led the Weevils with 19 points; Ahmad Johnson netted 12 points and Jaquan Kincey had 10.

James Pouncy Jr. and Paul Mathews sank critical free throws in the game’s last 30 seconds to preserve the win.

Enterprise (4-9, 6-14) moved into seventh place in the South Division and will host Bevill State (1-12, 6-14) Friday at 6:30 p.m.

There is no Friday game for the sixth-place Weevil Women.