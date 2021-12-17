ESCC falls in Georgia

Four missed free throws at the end of Tuesday night’s men’s basketball game in Barnesville, Georgia, led to a 72-69 Enterprise State Community College loss to Gordon State College.

“I don’t know what it was but the guys were just ‘off’ all night,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “They’re taking finals and the long bus ride – I just don’t know the cause but we just weren’t enthusiastic and didn’t have our hearts in the game.”

Jaquan Kinsey led the Boll Weevils with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

“Jaquan is ranked nationally in double-doubles,” Williams said. “He did his usual good job against Gordon.”

Jalen Gaston had 10 points and was the only other ESCC player in double figures.

“Nobody else stepped up and scored,” Williams said. “We just weren’t excited to be playing a game. We had our chances to win but just didn’t.”

Williams said the Weevils had better be excited tonight when the nation’s seventh-ranked Chipola College Indians come to Ray Lolley Gym, the final game for the Weevils in 2021.