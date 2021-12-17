ESCC falls in Georgia

Four missed free throws at the end of Tuesday night’s men’s basketball game in Barnesville, Georgia, led to a 72-69 Enterprise State Community College loss to Gordon State College.
“I don’t know what it was but the guys were just ‘off’ all night,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “They’re taking finals and the long bus ride – I just don’t know the cause but we just weren’t enthusiastic and didn’t have our hearts in the game.”
Jaquan Kinsey led the Boll Weevils with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
“Jaquan is ranked nationally in double-doubles,” Williams said. “He did his usual good job against Gordon.”
Jalen Gaston had 10 points and was the only other ESCC player in double figures.
“Nobody else stepped up and scored,” Williams said. “We just weren’t excited to be playing a game. We had our chances to win but just didn’t.”
Williams said the Weevils had better be excited tonight when the nation’s seventh-ranked Chipola College Indians come to Ray Lolley Gym, the final game for the Weevils in 2021.
Williams annually schedules games against the toughest teams he can find in November and December preparing for division play that begins shortly after students return to school from the holidays in early January.
Chipola, 12-2, is the highest ranked team Enterprise has faced.
“Hopefully, we’ll be excited and ready to play,” Williams said. “Chipola is really good and we’ll have to play our best.
“Sometimes, so far this season, we’ve lost games we should’ve won because we played ‘down’ to the level of our opponents instead of playing at the level we can play.”
Enterprise has four losses by five or fewer points.
“We’ve got to learn to play hard the whole game,” Williams said. “Close losses are losses.”
Tonight’s game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.