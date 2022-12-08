ESCC falls short to Andrew College 80-68 after leading

Despite four players scoring in double figures, the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils managed to lose to visiting Andrew College, 80-68, Tuesday in Ray Lolley Gym.

The visiting Tigers availed themselves of double-digit ESCC turnovers in each half to take the final lead with 9:54 to play in the game.

Andrew scored most of its points under the goal while the Weevils struggled with their outside shots.

Enterprise led by 10 points in the second half and in a quirky game, the Weevils only reached the foul line after technical fouls on Andrew.

“This loss is on me,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “I may have left players on the floor too long at the time trying to protect those who got in early foul trouble.”

Enterprise played full-court pressure defense much of the game.

“There’s a couple of things I should have done but didn’t,” Williams said. “But I was proud of the guys for playing hard the whole game.

“But defensively in the second half, we gave up way too many layups; I think they hit every layup they shot.”

Williams was disappointed but not dismayed by the setback.

“This was only our second loss,” he said. “There’s nothing we did wrong that can’t be corrected. We’ll get back to work in practice tomorrow and work on correcting our mistakes and improve on concentrating on how the games are going.

“Behind late in the game, we didn’t drive the lane, didn’t create fouls by Andrew, so we didn’t get to shoot free throws. We just didn’t create points.”

Jordan Williams led Enterprise with 13 points while teammates Ahmad Johnson, Paul Mathews and Manok Lual netted 12 points each as ESCC fell to 3-2 with three road games remaining on its December slate.

After the Weevils travel to Lake City, Florida on Thursday to face Florida Gateway College, they will go to Albany, Georgia on Monday to face Albany Tech, and on Saturday, ESCC winds up its month at Gulf Coast College in Panama City.