ESCC falls to Coastal-North on the road

The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils couldn’t get the job done Thursday afternoon in Monroeville and got back on their bus following a doubleheader loss to Coastal Alabama Community College-North.

The home-standing Eagles scored two runs in the first inning, one in the third and three in the sixth to take a 6-1 win in the opener; Enterprise got its lone run in the seventh inning of the South Division game.

Enterprise lost the nightcap 7-2.

The Weevils managed only seven hits, all singles, in Thursday’s first game.

Carter Duke led ESCC with two hits and scored the only Enterprise run; and Mac Danford had a hit and drove in ESCC’s run.

Cameron Williams had a hit and a walk; Christian Beasley, Jon Lewis and Brady Peddie added a hit apiece to the ESCC total.

Bailey Shannon handled pitching duties for the Weevils and allowed only six hits but walked five batters. Shannon struck out two Eagles.

Enterprise broke out on top with a run scored in the first inning and added another run in the top of the fifth frame in the second game; the Eagles tied the score, 2-2, in the bottom of the fifth and added five runs in the sixth stanza for the win.