ESCC loses to visiting Chipola College
Chipola College’s Indians held onto their No. 7 national ranking at the expense of Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils with an 85-58 win in men’s basketball in a game played in Ray Lolley Gym Friday night.

The visitor’s pressure defense from the opening tip until the final buzzer kept the Weevils off their game, forced double-digit turnovers and caused missed shots throughout.

ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams has always scheduled tough opponents in the fall portion of every season.

“Playing really good teams gives our guys knowledge of what it takes to play at tournament level,” Williams said. “We play these games in preparation for division games that start in early January, so we’ll know where we stand and what we need to work on to get better.”

Alabama’s community college regular basketball seasons are played in January and February.

Friday’s loss saw only two ESCC players score in double figures. Montgomery native Jalen Gaston had 23 points and Tiquale Taylor, of Escambia, Florida, added 10.

The Weevils trailed 18-8 midway through the first half, 41-24 at halftime and 66-46 with 10 minutes left in the game.

“Chipola is always good and hopefully our guys saw what we need to do to get to be a good team,” Williams said. “We have the players to be good if we’ll work to get better every day.

The Weevils open their run to reach the playoffs January 6, at Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City.

