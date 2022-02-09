ESCC loses weekend games, Weevil Women win

The busiest basketball week in recent history started better than it ended for the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils.
After beating L.B. Wallace in Andalusia Monday, the Weevils lost at home to Chattahoochee Valley 68-62 Wednesday and then lost at Bevill State Friday 86-82 in one of the most remarkable games ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams has seen.
“We got behind 47-14 to open the game and ended the first half behind 47-45,” Williams said. “To score 31 unanswered points in basketball is something I’ve never seen.”
Celoui Louissaint led the Weevils with 24 points, Brydon Whittaker added 13 and Jalen Gaston netted 11 in the loss.
Enterprise’s busy week ended near sunset Saturday afternoon with an 89-77 loss to Coastal Alabama Community College-North in Ray Lolley Gym.
As had happened at Bevill Friday, Enterprise got behind early, but this time the Weevils didn’t mount a serious run at their opponent and missed an opportunity to gain ground on the Eagles in South Division standings.
Coastal led 21-11 midway through the first half, 40-32 at intermission and 66-56 with 10 minutes remaining in the game.
Gaston led the way for the Weevils with a hard-earned 30 points; Tiquale Taylor had 17 points and Whitaker had 10.
All seven ESCC players scored.
Enterprise (2-10, 4-15) is fifth in South Division standings behind Chattahoochee Valley (11-3, 17-7), Coastal Alabama-South (10-3, 16-4), Wallace-Selma (8-6, 13-6) and Coastal-North (4-8, 6-14).
ESCC’s Weevil Women (3-8, 4-12) won two of their three games this week and are in fifth place in South Division games.
Saturday, Enterprise took a 31-17 lead at the end of the first period, led 47-39 at halftime and 76-52 at the end of the third quarter of the 94-82 win over the Eagles.
Coastal-North cut ESCC’s lead to 45-43 in the third period before the Weevils regained control.
Bishop State (9-2, 15-8) leads the division with Chattahoochee Valley (7-5, 11-11), Wallace-Selma (5-8, 6-12) and Coastal Alabama-South (4-8, 6-12) ahead of ESCC.
Saturday, Zaykeria Johnson led Enterprise with 23 points; Jordyn Crews had 19; Jesslyn Culverhouse added 17; and Nada Matthews had 14.
This week, the Weevils played at Coastal Alabama-South Monday, and will host Bishop State Thursday.
The Weevil Women are scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. opening tip with the men’s game to follow.