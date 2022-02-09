ESCC loses weekend games, Weevil Women win

The busiest basketball week in recent history started better than it ended for the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils.

After beating L.B. Wallace in Andalusia Monday, the Weevils lost at home to Chattahoochee Valley 68-62 Wednesday and then lost at Bevill State Friday 86-82 in one of the most remarkable games ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams has seen.

“We got behind 47-14 to open the game and ended the first half behind 47-45,” Williams said. “To score 31 unanswered points in basketball is something I’ve never seen.”

Celoui Louissaint led the Weevils with 24 points, Brydon Whittaker added 13 and Jalen Gaston netted 11 in the loss.

Enterprise’s busy week ended near sunset Saturday afternoon with an 89-77 loss to Coastal Alabama Community College-North in Ray Lolley Gym.

As had happened at Bevill Friday, Enterprise got behind early, but this time the Weevils didn’t mount a serious run at their opponent and missed an opportunity to gain ground on the Eagles in South Division standings.

Coastal led 21-11 midway through the first half, 40-32 at intermission and 66-56 with 10 minutes remaining in the game.