ESCC men, women fall in recent games

After having their Jan. 12 game postponed when only four Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women were available for duty, ESCC returned to action in Ray Lolley Gym Saturday.

As had happened before the postponed game, Enterprise coach Jeremaine Williams had only five players on hand Saturday, but the fivesome put up a valiant effort against the Southern Union Community College Bison in a 67-57 loss.

Enterprise (0-4, 1-6) committed 28 turnovers against half-court pressure and missed seven free throws. The Weevils made 16 shots from the charity stripe.

Scoring most of Enterprise’s points from directly under the goal were Jaida Gosha (23), Amyiyah Rollins (15), Brandi Watson (10), Mckinna Gray (5) and newcomer Kim White (4).

Enterprise is tied with Coastal Alabama-North for last place in the South Division, which is led by Chattahoochee Valley (4-0, 8-5).

Men lose

ESCC’s Boll Weevils were also run over by the visiting Bison; SUCC won, 86-77.

Fifteen turnovers and shooting as cold as the air in Lolley Gym combined to drop the Weevils to 3-10, 1-5, in the early going of South Division play.

Ahmad Johnson led the Weevils with 21 points, Patrick Littlejohn added 16 and the two were the only Weevils in double figures, despite nine players scoring against Southern Union (5-0, 7-5), the top team in the North Division.

Enterprise trailed by double digits much of the game but was able to cut the Bisons lead to four points with 13 minutes to play before the visitors pulled ahead by double digits for the rest of the game.

Coastal Alabama-North (5-1, 10-4) leads the South Division; Enterprise (1-5, 3-10) is in eighth place.

Both Enterprise teams were scheduled to play at Wallace-Hanceville Monday and will host Bishop State Jan. 18 and Snead State Jan. 20.