Patrick Littlejohn’s 3-point shot at the buzzer gave the visiting Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils a come-from-behind 78-75 win at Bishop State Community College in men’s basketball in Mobile Monday night.

Littlejohn totaled seven points off the ESCC bench.

Reserves accounted for 38 of Enterprise’s points, with Jashawn Upshaw nailing 14 of them.

Starter Jaquon Kincey matched Littlejohn with 14 points and Ahmad Johnson netted 13 for ESCC (5-12, 7-17).

Monday’s win was only the second road victory of the season for the Weevils, who are now tied with L.B. Wallace for sixth place in the South Division.

Coastal Alabama Community College-North (14-3, 19-6), a team Enterprise hosted Wednesday night, leads the division.

The Weevils travel to Cherokee Arena Friday to face Gadsden State (9-8, 15-8), ranked fourth behind Southern Union (14-3, 16-8), Wallace-Hanceville (12-6, 18-7) and Snead State (10-7, 17-8) in the North Division.

The trials and tribulations of a difficult season continued for ESCC’s Weevil Women as they fell to Bishop, 86-66, Monday.

Amyiyah Rollins led the Weevil Women with 24 points and Zaykeria Johnson added 18, as ESCC lost its third consecutive game.

Enterprise (2-12, 3-14), ranked seventh in the South Division, trails sixth-place Wallace-Selma by a game.

Chattahoochee Valley (13-2, 17-7) leads the division.

Enterprise has six games remaining in the regular season including Friday’s trip to Gadsden State (3-12, 5-21) for a game between last-place teams.